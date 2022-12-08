Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Sexy photos of Gandii Baat star Neelam Bhanushali that will make you sweat hard

Gandii Baat, XXX should be credited for giving out fame to aspiring artists. After Anveshi Jain, Flora Saini, and Aabha Paul, meet Neelam Bhanushali.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 08, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

XXX and Gandii Baat has not only given us Flora Saini and Anveshi Jain but also given us Neelam Bhanushali. A model and actor who rose to fame by playing Beena Madam in Ekta Kapoor's erotica. Let's get to know more about her through sizzling and hot pictures. (Images source: Instagram) 

1. Neelam Bhanshali in pink swimwear

Neelam Bhanshali in pink swimwear
1/5

Uff! Now that's what you call temperature-raising photos. Neelam looks sizzling hot in pink swimwear.  

2. Neelam Bhanushali setting fire with black bodycon

Neelam Bhanushali setting fire with black bodycon
2/5

The black bodycon with neon strips and plunging neckline. This killer combination makes Neelam more seducing than ever. 

3. The orange bikini babe- Neelam Bhanushali

The orange bikini babe- Neelam Bhanushali
3/5

We bet you will find someone so alluring and irresistible in an orange bikini than Neelam. 

4. The sexy black lady- Neelam Bhanushali

The sexy black lady- Neelam Bhanushali
4/5

Here's another proof of the unmatchable beauty of Neelam Bhanushali. The black jacket with a matching sports bra makes her the ultimate seductress. 

5. Red hot Neelam Bhanushali!

Red hot Neelam Bhanushali!
5/5

After watching this photo, you will look out for more such heart-pumping images, and videos of Neelam. Damm, Neelam looks too hot in this red bra. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Viral Photos of the Day: Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha give fashion goals
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
Adorn these Bollywood-inspired unconventional bridal looks on your big day
From Gandii Baat to XXX: Ekta Kapoor's erotic shows that made heads turn
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Captain Courageous': Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured thumb, hits 92m sixes!
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.