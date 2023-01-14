Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Sexy Photos of Gandii Baat 6 actor Amika Shail that are 'too hot to handle'

Forget Aabha Paul, and Ashu Reddy, meet actress-singer Amika Shail that will make you go gaga over her unmatched beauty and grace.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 14, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

Amika Shail is a talented actress and singer who has captivated the audience's fantasy with her sexiness and performance in Mirzapur 2, Gandii Baat 6, and Laxmii. Apart from being an enchantress, Amika is also an avid social media user and fitness freak. Let's take a look at some of the bold photos of the actress that will make you fall for her. (Image source: Amika Shail Instagram) 

1. Red hot Amika Shail

Red hot Amika Shail
1/5

Here's the first photo of Amika that is more than enough to prove our claim about the actress being 'sexiest' actress among other social media queens. 

2. Velvet touch of Amika Shail

Velvet touch of Amika Shail
2/5

You have seen actresses donning bodycon, but none looks as sensuous as Amika Shail oozing sexiness in velvet body-hugging outfit. 

3. Amika Shail- Your hottest gym partner

Amika Shail- Your hottest gym partner
3/5

Amika Shail is also a fitness freak, and her photos, videos would give you perfect motivation to hit gym 

4. Amika Shail's killer combination of being sexy and gracious

Amika Shail's killer combination of being sexy and gracious
4/5

Amika Shail is not only a talented actress but also a soulful singer as well. Her latest single, Dhokha has clocked 2 million views, and it's going super-strong online. 

5. Amika Shail being the perfect fantasy queen

Amika Shail being the perfect fantasy queen
5/5

We end the list with one of the hottest pictures from her Instagram. Amika Shail's Instagram is loaded with eye-popping, beautiful pictures. On her Instagram, Amika has one million followers. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
461 luxury apartments, skyview deck, an ‘oasis’: Zara founder buys Rs 2671 crore skyscraper | In Pics
Kartik Aaryan visits Siddhivinayak Temple to take blessing from Lord Ganesha on his birthday, photos go viral
Somy Ali, Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif: A look actresses Salman Khan reportedly dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 574 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.