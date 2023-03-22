Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral

Shama Sikander has yet again wowed fans with some stamy pics of herself from her Dubai beach vacations

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 22, 2023, 11:27 AM IST

Sexaholic star Shama Sikander is very active on social media and she keeps providing a glimpse of her glamorous life to fans with her Instagram posts. Shama Sikander has once again given her fans a reason to smile as she has posted some steamy pics and video from her Dubai vacation. On Tuesday, the actress shared pictures of herself in a red bikini frolicking on a beach in Dubai, captioning the post, “Ainwai (just like that).”

1. Shama Sikander bikini pics

Shama Sikander bikini pics
1/5

Shama Sikander gave some beach body goals in pics in a red bikini from her recent vacation to Dubai

2. Shama Sikander's hot pics

Shama Sikander's hot pics
2/5

Shama Sikander shared two pictures from her vacation in a carousel Instagram post that left fans joking that she was 'melting' their phone screens.

3. Shama Sikander's Instagram pics

Shama Sikander's Instagram pics
3/5

Shama Sikander is known for posting hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram.

4. Shama Sikander's Instagram

Shama Sikander's Instagram
4/5

Shama Sikander recently had shared more pictures and videos from the same Dubai vacation. In those pictures she was dressed in a black bikini.

5. Shama Sikander hot photos

Shama Sikander hot photos
5/5

Shama Sikander will next be seen on the nig screen in Deepak Tijori’s Tipppsy. The film, which is expected to release this year.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Stunning photos of Vadodara-Virar section released, SEE here
5 Unusual, strange, weird natural phenomena that happen only in India
Most inspiring IAS officer success stories: From studying under lamp to dropping out of school
Unleash the power of papaya: Discover top 5 health benefits of this nutritious fruit
In pics: Gauri Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor slay at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's reception
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.