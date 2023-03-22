Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral

Sexaholic star Shama Sikander is very active on social media and she keeps providing a glimpse of her glamorous life to fans with her Instagram posts. Shama Sikander has once again given her fans a reason to smile as she has posted some steamy pics and video from her Dubai vacation. On Tuesday, the actress shared pictures of herself in a red bikini frolicking on a beach in Dubai, captioning the post, “Ainwai (just like that).”