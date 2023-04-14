Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini

Shama Sikander shared some pictures of her recent photoshoot where she wore a black monokini with fishnets.

Actress Shama Sikander routinely raises the mercury by sharing glimpses of her glamorous life and photoshoots on social media. The actress, best known for her show Ye Meri Life Hai and short film Sexaholic, recently shared glimpses from another scintillating shoot, earning praise from her fans and followers.