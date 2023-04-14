Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini

Shama Sikander shared some pictures of her recent photoshoot where she wore a black monokini with fishnets.
Actress Shama Sikander routinely raises the mercury by sharing glimpses of her glamorous life and photoshoots on social media. The actress, best known for her show Ye Meri Life Hai and short film Sexaholic, recently shared glimpses from another scintillating shoot, earning praise from her fans and followers.
1. Shama Sikander Instagram pics
Shama Sikander recently shared a video on Instagram Reels giving a glimpse at some hot and sexy pictures from her recent photoshoot.
2. Shama Sikander hot pics
In the pictures, Shama could be seen wearing a black monokini with fishnet stockings, giving various poses to the camera.
3. Shama Sikander pics
Shama Sikander accessorised her look with black gloves, dangling earrings and boots. Fans praised her bold and beautiful look.
4. Shama Sikander bikini photos
Shama Sikander has earlier wowed fans with sweltering pictures in bikinis and swimsuits from her recent Dubai vacation.
5. Shama Sikander's TV serials
Shama Sikander is best known for her performance in the 200s TV show Ye Meri Life Hai as well as the recent short film Sexaholic.