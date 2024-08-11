This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

In 2000, the medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon captured everyone's attention with his four medical interns—Dr. Juhi Singh, Dr. Rahul Mehra, Dr. Simran Chopra, and Dr. Omi Joshi—navigating life-and-death challenges.

Sanjeet Bedi, who played Dr. Omi Joshi in Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, became an overnight star with his role as the lovable doctor battling AIDS. Despite his rising popularity, his career was short-lived, and he passed away at 38.

Today, let's take a look at his journey: