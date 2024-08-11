This actor gave superhit TV shows, became overnight star, battled malaria; but died tragically at...

Sanjeet Bedi, who played Dr. Omi Joshi in Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, became an overnight star with his role as the lovable doctor battling AIDS.
In 2000, the medical drama Sanjivani: A Medical Boon captured everyone's attention with his four medical interns—Dr. Juhi Singh, Dr. Rahul Mehra, Dr. Simran Chopra, and Dr. Omi Joshi—navigating life-and-death challenges.
Sanjeet Bedi, who played Dr. Omi Joshi in Sanjivani: A Medical Boon, became an overnight star with his role as the lovable doctor battling AIDS. Despite his rising popularity, his career was short-lived, and he passed away at 38.
Today, let's take a look at his journey:
1. Sanjeet Bedi
Sanjeet, originally from Delhi, was uninterested in studies and aspired to be an actor. Concerned about his future, his mother was supportive of his dream. With his chocolaty looks and good personality, Sanjeet’s friends encouraged him to try modeling.
2. Joined theatre
After school, he joined a theatre group and began exploring opportunities in modeling. He began as a theatre artist and came to Mumbai to become a VJ, destined for stardom.
3. Became VJ
Sanjeet Bedi, a prominent member of his theatre group, was noticed by B4U during a performance. Impressed, they offered him a VJ position, which he accepted before moving to Mumbai.
4. Became oernight sensation
Upon arriving in Mumbai, Sanjeet Bedi got closer to his dream when he auditioned for the role of a lively character with AIDS in the medical drama Sanjivani on Star Plus. His strong theatre background helped him secure the role, leading to a breakthrough.
Success in Sanjivani then opened doors to other series, including Aahat, Maan, Koi Jaane Na, Saathiya Pyar Ka Naya Ehsaa, Kasauti Zindagi Kii, Kya Hoga Nimmo Ka, and Jaane Kya Baat Hui.
5. Passed away
At the age of 36, Sanjeet Bedi suffered from malaria, followed by shingles, which worsened his health. He also battled a brain virus for a year and a half. In May 2015, the infection severely affected his brain, leading doctors to induce a coma to save him.
Unfortunately, Sanjeet did not recover and passed away on June 23, 2015. He is survived by his wife, Rekha Bhatia.