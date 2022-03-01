Rubina Dilaik, Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur: TV stars making Bollywood debut in 2022

After starring as the lead in the popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta', late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the first television stars to achieve success in Bollywood with films like 'M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Kedarnath', and paved the way for other actors from small screen to make their mark in the Hindi film industry. Here is a list of five other stars from the television industry set to make their big-screen debut in 2022.