Rubina Dilaik, Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur: TV stars making Bollywood debut in 2022

From Rubina Dilaik to Parth Samthaan, here's a list of top television stars who would be seen on the big screen in 2022.
After starring as the lead in the popular television show 'Pavitra Rishta', late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the first television stars to achieve success in Bollywood with films like 'M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' and 'Kedarnath', and paved the way for other actors from small screen to make their mark in the Hindi film industry. Here is a list of five other stars from the television industry set to make their big-screen debut in 2022.
1. Shantanu Maheshwari
Popular television actor-dancer-choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari has made his Bollywood debut with 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' portraying Alia Bhatt's love interest Afsaan in a pivotal role. He has been garnering great reviews for his nuanced, sensitive act in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which has turned out to be a box-office success. (Image source: Shantanu Maheshwari/Instagram)
2. Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik, who won the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14', will soon be seen in the Hindi film 'Ardh'. The movie, whose details have been kept under wraps as of now, also stars the veteran actor Kulbushan Kharbanda, Rajpal Yadav, and another popular television actor Hiten Tejwani, who has already featured in a few films. (Image source: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
3. Lakshya
Formerly known as Laksh Lalwani, Lakshya is set to make his Bollywood debut with 'Dostana 2', the upcoming sequel to the 2008 romantic-comedy film. Lakshya has featured in television shows such as 'Adhuri Kahaani Hamari', and 'Porus'. He has been signed by Dharma Cornerstone Agency, Karan Johar's talent management firm. (Image source: Lakshya/Instagram)
4. Avneet Kaur
Known for her roles in 'Chandra Nandini' and 'Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga', Avneet Kaur will be making her lead debut with the romantic drama 'Tiku Weds Sheru' opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is being produced by Kangana Ranaut under her banner Manikarnika Films and will release digitally on Amazon Prime Video. (Image source: Avneet Kaur/Instagram)
5. Parth Samthaan
The heartthrob of the television industry, Parth Samthaan will make his Bollywood debut in the rom-com 'Ghudchadi', which also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in the leading roles. Parth gained immense popularity after portraying the character of Anurag Basu in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', the rebooted version of Ekta Kapoor's own show. (Image source: Parth Samthaan/Instagram)