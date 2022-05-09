Rubina Dilaik sets internet on fire in purple thigh-high slit dress, photos go viral

Rubina Dilaik looks sizzling hot in the purple thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline in these photos.
Taking to her Instagram on Monday, May 9, the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilak set the internet on fire with these glamorous photos in a purple thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline. Have a look at the pictures here. (All Images: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
1. Rubina Dilaik's thigh-high slit dress
Rubina Dilaik wore a purple thigh-high slit dress with a plunging neckline for her latest photoshoot. Her photos instantly went viral on social media.
2. Rubina Diliak's television shows
Rubina Dilaik has appeared as the leading lady in television shows such as Chotti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed.
3. Rubina Dilaik's Bollywood debut
Rubina will soon be seen in the Hindi film Ardh co-starring Kulbushan Kharbanda, Rajpal Yadav, and another popular television actor Hiten Tejwani.
4. Rubina Dilaik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Rubina Dilaik will be seen next in the popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Her husband Abhinav Shukla was seen in the show last year.
5. Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14
Rubina won the fourteenth season of the controversial reality television show Bigg Boss 14 defeating Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli in the Grand Finale.
6. Rubina Dilaik's social media presence
Rubina Dilaik is extremely active on Instagram and keeps treating her 7.9 million followers with photos from her personal and professional life.