Rubina Dilaik sets internet ablaze in blazer and polka dot skirt, drops photos on Instagram

Take a look at these stunning photos Rubina Dilaik posted on her Instagram,

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Mar 15, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

Rubina Dilaik, a television actress, never fails to dazzle her followers with her social media posts. Since she first appeared on 'Bigg Boss 14,' she has been setting enormous fashion goals for us.

She knows how to carry herself in a saree or a bikini. The actress recently released images of herself dressed in a beautiful multi-coloured outfit, which have gone viral.

1. Rubina Dilaik's outfit

Rubina Dilaik's outfit
1/5

Rubina Dilaik shared photos of herself wearing a multicoloured ensemble that included a pink blazer and a long flowy skirt.

2. Rubina Dilaik's accessories

Rubina Dilaik's accessories
2/5

 

Rubina Dilaik accessories the look with large earrings and a broad waist belt.

3. Rubina Dilaik's hairstyle

Rubina Dilaik's hairstyle
3/5

Rubina Dilaik wore her hair in a top braid and let it open in the back.

4. Rubina Dilaik's makeup

Rubina Dilaik's makeup
4/5

Rubina Dilaik went for a natural look with a flawless foundation, pink lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes.

5. Fans comments

Fans comments
5/5

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the actress, claiming that she looked like a diva.

