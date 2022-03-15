Rubina Dilaik sets internet ablaze in blazer and polka dot skirt, drops photos on Instagram

Take a look at these stunning photos Rubina Dilaik posted on her Instagram,
Rubina Dilaik, a television actress, never fails to dazzle her followers with her social media posts. Since she first appeared on 'Bigg Boss 14,' she has been setting enormous fashion goals for us.
She knows how to carry herself in a saree or a bikini. The actress recently released images of herself dressed in a beautiful multi-coloured outfit, which have gone viral.
1. Rubina Dilaik's outfit
Rubina Dilaik shared photos of herself wearing a multicoloured ensemble that included a pink blazer and a long flowy skirt.
2. Rubina Dilaik's accessories
Rubina Dilaik accessories the look with large earrings and a broad waist belt.
3. Rubina Dilaik's hairstyle
Rubina Dilaik wore her hair in a top braid and let it open in the back.
4. Rubina Dilaik's makeup
Rubina Dilaik went for a natural look with a flawless foundation, pink lips, and kohl-rimmed eyes.
5. Fans comments
Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the actress, claiming that she looked like a diva.