Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in printed swimsuit, drops photos from Goa beach

Take a peek at some of Rubina Dilaik's Instagram photographs.
Rubina Dilaik is currently spending time with her family in Goa. Even in the midst of these holiday times, the actress does not miss a single opportunity to engage with her admirers.
She keeps in touch with her admirers by posting images and videos on social media. Rubina Dilaik just shared some photographs from her Goa vacay, and her style is definitely worth checking out.
1. Rubina Dilaik's swimwear
2. Rubina Dilaik with husband Abhinav Shukla
Rubina Dilaik also dropped a stunning photo with her actor husband Abhinav Shukla.
3. Rubina Dilaik's post
Rubina Dilaik shared a bunch of photographs on Instagram and captioned the post as, "Safarnama."
4. Rubina Dilaik's day in Goa
Rubina Dilaik posted a video of her husband Abhinav Shukla goofing around.
5. Rubina Dilaik with her family
Rubina Dilaik shared a snippet of herself and her family having fun in Goa. Jyotika Dilaik, her sister, joined them on the trip.