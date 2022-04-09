Rubina Dilaik raises temperature in printed swimsuit, drops photos from Goa beach

Rubina Dilaik is currently spending time with her family in Goa. Even in the midst of these holiday times, the actress does not miss a single opportunity to engage with her admirers.

She keeps in touch with her admirers by posting images and videos on social media. Rubina Dilaik just shared some photographs from her Goa vacay, and her style is definitely worth checking out.