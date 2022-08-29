Rubina Dilaik looks ravishing in blue saree with embellished blouse, drops stunning photos on Instagram

Rubina Dilaik's latest photos in a beautiful blue saree will drive away your Monday blues.
Rubina Dilaik recently celebrated her 35th birthday on August 26. However, the television queen seems to be getting younger each day as seen from the stunning pictures in a blue saree from her latest photoshoot. Check out her mesmerising pictures here. (All images: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
1. Rubina Dilaik in blue saree with embellished blouse
Rubina Dilaik looks ravishing wearing a blue saree with an embellished gown. Her dupatta can be seen drifting in the amazing pictures.
2. Rubina Dilaik is 'feeling good'
Sharing these photos on her Instagram account, Rubina wrote, "Feeling Good". Her fans soon made the pictures go viral across the internet.
3. Rubina Dilaik's famous TV shows
Rubina Dilaik has been a part of popular television shows such as Chotti Bahu, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed.
4. Rubina Dilaik - Bigg Boss 14
Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14 that ran from October 2020 to February 2021.
5. Rubina Dilaik - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Rubina Dilaik is currently performing tough tasks in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, hosted by the filmmaker Rohit Shetty.
6. Rubina Dilaik - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
Rubina Dilaik will show her sensational moves in the upcoming dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 hosted by Maniesh Paul.