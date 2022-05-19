Rubina Dilaik kicks off promotions for her Bollywood debut Ardh in floral saree, photos go viral

Rubina Dilaik promoted her Bollywood debut film Ardh in Vadodara on Wednesday, May 18. Check out the pictures here.
Famous television actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ardh starring alongside Rajpal Yadav. The movie is written and directed by Palaash Mucchal and will be directly released on the streaming platform ZEE5 on June 10. Taking to her Instagram, the actress uploaded pictures from the first day of promotions in Vadodara on Wednesday, May 18. Rubina looked beautiful in a floral saree. (All images: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
1. Rubina Dilaik, Rajpal Yadav, and Palaash Muchhal
The two leading stars of the film Ardh - Rubina Dilaik and Rajpal Yadav pose for the shutterbugs, along with the film's director Palaash Muchhal, in Vadodara.
2. Rubina Dilaik in floral saree
Rubina Dilaik was all decked up in a white floral saree for the promotional event at the Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat on May 18.
3. Rubina Dilaik accepts gift from a fan
Rubina Dilaik is seen happily accepting the gift from her fan, which seemed like a hand-drawn portrait of the television actress.
4. Rubina Dilaik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12
Rubina Dilaik will soon be seen participating in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Colors TV.
5. Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik had won the Colors TV reality show Big Boss 14, hosted by Salman Khan, with Rahul Vaidya and Nikki Tamboli as the runners up.
6. Rubina Dilaik's caption
"Baroda made the first day of promotions. So memorable...GRATEFUL", is how the actress captioned her set of photos on Instagram.
7. Rubina Dilaik ups the glam quotient in a floral saree
Along with Rajpal Yadav, Aradh also stars Kulbushan Kharbanda and Hiten Tejwani in pivotal roles.