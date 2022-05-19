Rubina Dilaik kicks off promotions for her Bollywood debut Ardh in floral saree, photos go viral

Famous television actress Rubina Dilaik is all set to make her Bollywood debut in Ardh starring alongside Rajpal Yadav. The movie is written and directed by Palaash Mucchal and will be directly released on the streaming platform ZEE5 on June 10. Taking to her Instagram, the actress uploaded pictures from the first day of promotions in Vadodara on Wednesday, May 18. Rubina looked beautiful in a floral saree. (All images: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)