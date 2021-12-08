Rubina Dilaik flaunts her beautiful blue lehenga, shares jaw-dropping pics

‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik leaves no chance to mesmerise fans with her beautiful pictures. She often posts her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram. Be it a bikini or a lehenga, she sure knows how to carry an outfit with grace, her recent pictures prove the same. The actress on Tuesday dropped pictures of herself in which she can be seen sizzling in a blue lehenga. Sharing the photos, Rubina wrote, “Kabhi kabhi Caption zaroori nahi hota.” (All photos credit: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Take a look: