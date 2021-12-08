Rubina Dilaik flaunts her beautiful blue lehenga, shares jaw-dropping pics

Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday dropped pictures of herself in which she can be seen sizzling in a blue lehenga.
‘Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik leaves no chance to mesmerise fans with her beautiful pictures. She often posts her jaw-dropping pictures on Instagram. Be it a bikini or a lehenga, she sure knows how to carry an outfit with grace, her recent pictures prove the same. The actress on Tuesday dropped pictures of herself in which she can be seen sizzling in a blue lehenga. Sharing the photos, Rubina wrote, “Kabhi kabhi Caption zaroori nahi hota.” (All photos credit: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Rubina Dilaik, 'Bigg Boss 14' winner
Television actress Rubina Dilaik emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss' season 14. She managed to gain popularity with her game when she was inside the house.
2. Rubina Dilaik's personal life
Rubina Dilaik revealed that she was going to take divorce from her husband Abhinav Shukla when she was inside the controversial house.
3. Rubina Dilaik married life
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla worked on their marriage, they came out stronger.
4. Rubina Dilaik's bond with her mother
Television actress Rubina Dilaik is very close to her mother. On her birthday, Rubina penned an emotional note for her mother. She wrote, "Jeevan mein Maa ka Mahatva aur Sattatva ka abhaas dhalti umar k saath zyada hota hai….. Kash yeh Ehsaas bachpan se hi ho jata Happy Birthday to the most beautiful and the most hard working mother @shakuntladilaik ! We all love you so much (We realise the importance of our mothers once we reach a particular age. I wish we could understand this during childhood)."
5. Rubina Dilaik is a style icon
Without a doubt, Rubina Dilaik is a true style icon as she never fails to impress us with her outfits.