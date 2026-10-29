Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

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Simran Singh | Oct 29, 2026, 05:48 PM IST
1.Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar’s kurta-phaad showdown
One of the season’s controversies happened soon after the premiere when an argument between Shehzad Poonawalla and Siwet Tomar turned physical. The tension between them had been building during disagreements inside the Tower. Their differences grew into a fight when Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and tore his kurta. Other contestants stopped them. Siwet was later asked to leave the competition for breaking the rule against physical violence.
2.Swara Bhasker's reply to body-shaming
The first episode of Rise & Fall Season 2 saw Swara Bhasker talk about the body‑shaming she has faced including trolling about her post‑partum weight and she made a statement in her own way. The actor wore a blouse with the word "Moti " turning the moment into a reply to criticism. Beyond the game the gesture highlighted the scrutiny public figures endure over their looks after motherhood.
3.Sara Gurpal’s revelation about cricketers sliding into her DMs
After a week of changing dynamics inside the Tower, the weekend tasks brought some light‑hearted moments. While talking with host Virender Sehwag, Sara Gurpal said that cricketers had slid into her DMs, which made him curious. The light‑hearted chat soon became a talking point with viewers guessing which players were behind the messages.
4.Swara Bhasker discusses her IVF journey
In another conversation, Swara Bhasker opened up about her path to motherhood, saying that she had two failed IVF cycles before she became pregnant. She also said that she had thought about becoming a single mother before getting married. Her honest remarks gave a look into a part of her life, taking the talk beyond the show’s usual rivalries and strategies to experiences that are usually kept secret even for public figures.
5.When Swara Bhasker escaped casting couch
Among the season’s serious conversations was Swara Bhasker’s story about an uncomfortable experience from her film career involving a director. Swara Bhasker recalled that the director had suggested rehearsing a scene alone with Swara Bhasker before allegedly coming to Swara Bhasker’s room one night and asking for a hug. Swara Bhasker said she felt frightened and turned down the request.