Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show

4 . Swara Bhasker discusses her IVF journey

4

In another conversation, Swara Bhasker opened up about her path to motherhood, saying that she had two failed IVF cycles before she became pregnant. She also said that she had thought about becoming a single mother before getting married. Her honest remarks gave a look into a part of her life, taking the talk beyond the show’s usual rivalries and strategies to experiences that are usually kept secret even for public figures.