REVEALED: Per episode fees of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' stars Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta and others

'Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) is without doubt one of the most popular TV shows in India and you would be surprised to know that the superhit television sitcom is in its 13th year of uninterrupted run.
The show's success is often attributed to its close connection with Indian society which it represents through its storyline and its characters. There is no denying the fatc that TMKOC's Gokuldhaam Society has now become a landmark by itself.
But, do you know how much fees the cast of 'TMKOC' including Dilip Joshi, Shailesh Lodha, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta aka Babita, Amit Bhatt and others get paid per episode? Let's take a look at the per episode fees of TMKOC's star.
1. Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal
According to a report in india.com, Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal gets a fees of around Rs 1.5 lakh per episode. He is highest-paid actor on the show.
2. Munmum Dutta aka Babitaji
Munmum Dutta reportedly charges between Rs 35,000-50,000 per episode.
3. Shailesh Lodha aka Tarak Mehta
Shailesh Lodha reportedly earns around Rs 1 lakh per episode.
4. Amit Bhatt aka Champak Lal
According to reports, Amit Bhatt, who essays the role of Jethalal's father Champak Lal on the show, reportedly gets Rs 70,000-80,000 per episode.
5. Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatma Ram Bhide
Mandar Chandwadkar charges Rs 80,000 per episode.