REVEALED: Per episode fee of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' stars Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti, Kiku and others

'The Kapil Sharma Show' hosted by popular comedian Kapil Sharma is currently on air and it is getting high TRPs.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Nov 15, 2021, 10:19 AM IST

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is without doubt one of the most popular TV shows in the country. The superhit show is hosted by stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma. The show is currently on air and it is getting high TRPs. Besides Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh and judge of the show Archana Puran Singh are important part of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Let's take a look at per episode fee of these stars: 

 

1. Kapil Sharma

According to BollywoodLife.com, Kapil Sharma would charge between Rs 30-35 lakh per episode, previously but he is now getting remuneration of Rs 50 lakh per episode. 

2. Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek reportedly charges Rs 10-12 lakh per episode.

3. Archana Puran Singh

Archana Puran Singh reportedly gets a fee of Rs 10 lakh per episode.

4. Bharti Singh

Comedienne Bharti Singh who plays several characters on the show like Titli Yadav and Kammo Bua reportedly gets paid Rs 10-12 lakh per episode. 

5. Chandan Prabhakar

Comedian Chandan Prabhakar charges Rs 7 lakh per episode, as per a BollywoodLife.com report.

 

6. Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda reportedly gets remuneration of Rs 5 lakh per episode.

7. Sumona Chakravarti

Sumona Chakravarti reportedly gets paid Rs 6-7 lakh per episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. 

