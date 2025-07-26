Remember Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gogi aka Samay Shah? See how he looks now

1 . Started Acting at 7

In a recent interview, Samay revealed that he is currently pursuing a three-year graduation course in acting at Thakur College in Mumbai. He said, “I’m learning the finer details of acting now. I’m among the few lucky ones who got the opportunity to act first and study the craft later.”

Samay began working on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah when he was just 7 years old.