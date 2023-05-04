Remember Son Pari's star Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde? This is how she looks now

Tanvi Hegde aka Frooti is a private person, yet she has shared some of her recent pics on her social media. The grown-up Frooti will surely surprise you.
Tanvi Hegde, popularly known as Frooti, is from the fantasy-adventure show Son Pari. The actress gained lifetime popularity for playing the role of Frooti, and Gen-Z still remembers the cute, bubbly girl from the show.
Let's take a look. (Images source: Tanvi Hegde Instagram)
1. Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde
Are you feeling old? This is your favourite Frooti aka Tanvi Hegde. Although she looks unrecognisable, you will get a quick flashback of the show, as soon as you see her photos.
2. Tanvi Hegde looks adorable in traditional
How adorable Tanvi looks in the traditional outfit. Hegde shared the photos with hearts emoji.
3. Tanvi Hegde looks beautiful
Tanvi Hegde is a private person, and she isn't quite active on social media. In her Instagram profile, there are only 5 posts, and she has shared photos with a months gap.
4. Life mantra
Tanvi Hedge believes in "Be weird. Be random. Be who you are. Don’t exhaust yourself with hate. Show the world that you are capable and full of love."
5. Recent projects
Tanvi was last seen in Alipt in 2021 and Shiva in 2019. Her show Son Pari was among the popular shows from early 2000, and it has gained cult status among 90s kids.