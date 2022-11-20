Remember this actress with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Kuch Na Kaho? Here's how she looks now

One of the most beautiful television actresses, Jennifer Winget, began her career as a child actor in the 2000 film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya before moving on to Kuch Na Kaho in 2003. On social media, a picture of Jennifer Winget, Aishwarya Rai, and Amitabh Bachchan is trending and the actress is looking unrecognizable.