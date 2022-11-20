Search icon
Remember this actress with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Kuch Na Kaho? Here's how she looks now

Lets take a look at Jennifer Winget's stunning photos.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 20, 2022, 09:27 AM IST

One of the most beautiful television actresses, Jennifer Winget, began her career as a child actor in the 2000 film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya before moving on to Kuch Na Kaho in 2003. On social media, a picture of Jennifer Winget, Aishwarya Rai, and Amitabh Bachchan is trending and the actress is looking unrecognizable. 

1. Who is Jennifer Winget?

1/5

Jennifer Winget is a TV actress who has also worked in a few Bollywood movies. She is now a social media star too.

2. Jennifer Winget's viral photo with Aishwarya Rai

2/5

The picture is from the Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai lead role film Kuch Na Kaho from 2003. In the movie, Jennifer played the part of Aishwarya's younger sister. 

3. Jennifer Winget's social media

3/5

Jennifer Winget's social media is filled with stunning photos of her. She enjoys a massive following of 13.9 million people.

4. Jennifer Winget's TV journey

4/5

Jennifer, who has a long history in the television industry, shot to fame when she portrayed a deranged woman named Maya in the film Beyhadh. The actress also plays the main character in the TV series Bepannah. 

5. Jennifer Winget in Code M

5/5

Jennifer Winget was also seen playing a police officer's role in Voot's Code M.

