Rashami Desai sets internet on fire with her sizzling hot photos

Popular television actress Rashami Desai, who will be seen inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house, went on a trip to the Maldives in October. Since then, the actress has been burning the internet with her sizzling hot pictures. The ‘Uttaran’ actress has once again dropped her pictures from the Maldives in which she can be seen flaunting her sexy curves. Undoubtedly, Rashami looks mesmerising in all the photos that she uploaded on Instagram.