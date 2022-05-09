Search icon
Rashami Desai raises temperature in blue dress featuring plunging neckline

Take a look at Rashami Desai's sizzling hot photos here.

  • May 09, 2022, 02:27 PM IST

Rashami Desai, a television actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant is known for her bold photos and fun dance videos on social media. The actress is now setting the internet on fire with her sizzling and stunning images in a blue dress.

1. Rashami Desai's outfit

She was dressed in a blue slit dress with a deep neck that looked fantastic on her.

2. Rashami Desai's makeup

Rashami Desai opted for a glossy look. Pink lips, contour, highlighter, and a perfect base were her choices.

3. Rashami Desai's accessories

Rashami Desai was seen sporting large earrings that complemented her ensemble.

4. Rashami Desai's footwear

Rashami Desai added a pop of colour to her ensemble by pairing her blue dress with pink heels.

5. Rashami Desai poses for the camera

In the images, Sai Pallavi is seen doing some sexy poses. She posed sensually in some and posted like a ballerina in others.

6. Rashami Desai 's post

Rashami Desai shared numerous images of herself in the dress on Instagram., She captioned the post as , “Some #mondayblues can make you feel sexy & grooving.”

