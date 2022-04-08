Search icon
Rashami Desai makes heads turn in printed co-ord set, drops stunning photos on Instagram

Take a look at these amazing images that Rashami Desai has posted on Instagram.

  • Apr 08, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Rashami Desai, a television actress and a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 13,' is known for her bold photographs and amusing dance videos on social media. With her sizzling and lovely photographs in a co-ord set, the actress is now lighting the internet on fire.

1. Rashmi Desai's outfit

Rashami Desai was seen sporting a printed co-ord outfit that she looked lovely in.

 

2. Rashami Desai's hairdo

Rashami Desai wore her hair up in a high ponytail, which complimented her appearance.

 

3. Rashmi Desai's accessories

Rashami Desai completed her ensemble with a pair of earrings and finger rings.

4. Rashami Desai's makeup

Rashami Desai went for a natural look with a perfect base, neutral lipstick, highlighter, and eyeliner.

5. Fans reaction on Rashami Desai's post

Fans reacted positively to the photographs she shared on Instagram, with one calling her a diva and another describing her as fierce.

