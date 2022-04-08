Rashami Desai makes heads turn in printed co-ord set, drops stunning photos on Instagram

Take a look at these amazing images that Rashami Desai has posted on Instagram.
Rashami Desai, a television actress and a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 13,' is known for her bold photographs and amusing dance videos on social media. With her sizzling and lovely photographs in a co-ord set, the actress is now lighting the internet on fire.
1. Rashmi Desai's outfit
Rashami Desai was seen sporting a printed co-ord outfit that she looked lovely in.
2. Rashami Desai's hairdo
Rashami Desai wore her hair up in a high ponytail, which complimented her appearance.
3. Rashmi Desai's accessories
Rashami Desai completed her ensemble with a pair of earrings and finger rings.
4. Rashami Desai's makeup
Rashami Desai went for a natural look with a perfect base, neutral lipstick, highlighter, and eyeliner.
5. Fans reaction on Rashami Desai's post
Fans reacted positively to the photographs she shared on Instagram, with one calling her a diva and another describing her as fierce.