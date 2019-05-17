Rangoli Chandel, Ekta Kapoor come out in Hina Khan's support after magazine editor mocks her Cannes 2019 appearance

Many television stars including Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan slammed the magazine editor for insulting Hina Khan's achievements

Indian television superstar Hina Khan proved she is a diva like none other as she made her Cannes debut on Wednesday. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor attended Brazilian film Bacurau's screening in a glittery Ziad Nakad gown and totally owned the red carpet.

Twitter was not even done celebrating her big achievement, when the editor of a popular film magazine posted a nasty story on Instagram mocking Hina's Cannes appearance. “Cannes has suddenly become chandivali studios kya? (Has Cannes turned into Chandivali Studios?), he asked on Instagram.

His remark understandably stirred a row as the entire television industry came out in Hina's support. TV heavyweights like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor openly slammed the editor for insulting Hina's achievements. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also extended support to Hina.