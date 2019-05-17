Trending#

Rangoli Chandel, Ekta Kapoor come out in Hina Khan's support after magazine editor mocks her Cannes 2019 appearance

Many television stars including Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan slammed the magazine editor for insulting Hina Khan's achievements

  • DNA Web Team
  • May 17, 2019, 12:19 AM IST

Indian television superstar Hina Khan proved she is a diva like none other as she made her Cannes debut on Wednesday. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor attended Brazilian film Bacurau's screening in a glittery Ziad Nakad gown and totally owned the red carpet.

Twitter was not even done celebrating her big achievement, when the editor of a popular film magazine posted a nasty story on Instagram mocking Hina's Cannes appearance. “Cannes has suddenly become chandivali studios kya? (Has Cannes turned into Chandivali Studios?), he asked on Instagram. 

His remark understandably stirred a row as the entire television industry came out in Hina's support. TV heavyweights like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor openly slammed the editor for insulting Hina's achievements. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also extended support to Hina. 

1. Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani
1/9

Arjun Bijlani wrote an open letter to the magazine's editor in support of Hina. Several TV actors applauded him for his act and joined him in bashing the journalist. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

2. Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir Bohra
2/9

Former Bigg Boss contestant and 'Naagin' actor Karanvir Bohra also expressed his displeasure in a lengthy post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 on

3. Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel
3/9

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel called him out for class-shaming Hina.

4. Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma
4/9

Here's what Nia Sharma had to say:

5. Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta
5/9

TV superstar and Hina's close-friend Nakuul Mehta also derided the editor.

6. Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan
6/9

Gauahar Khan left a strong-worded comment on Karanvir Bohra's post. 

7. Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor
7/9

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor also extended support to her 'Kasautii' girl. She left a comment on Karanvir's post.

 

 

8. Ravi Dubey and Ridhi Dogra

Ravi Dubey and Ridhi Dogra
8/9

Like many others Ravi Dubey also felt that Hina represented the entire television industry on that red carpet.

 

 

 

 

 

Ridhi Dogra also came out in Hina's support.

9. Let's take a moment to appreciate Hina Khan's courage and achievements

Let
9/9

Here's what Hina had to say about the whole controversy