Rangoli Chandel, Ekta Kapoor come out in Hina Khan's support after magazine editor mocks her Cannes 2019 appearance
Many television stars including Nakuul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan slammed the magazine editor for insulting Hina Khan's achievements
- DNA Web Team
- May 17, 2019, 12:19 AM IST
Indian television superstar Hina Khan proved she is a diva like none other as she made her Cannes debut on Wednesday. The 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor attended Brazilian film Bacurau's screening in a glittery Ziad Nakad gown and totally owned the red carpet.
Twitter was not even done celebrating her big achievement, when the editor of a popular film magazine posted a nasty story on Instagram mocking Hina's Cannes appearance. “Cannes has suddenly become chandivali studios kya? (Has Cannes turned into Chandivali Studios?), he asked on Instagram.
His remark understandably stirred a row as the entire television industry came out in Hina's support. TV heavyweights like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor openly slammed the editor for insulting Hina's achievements. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel also extended support to Hina.
1. Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani wrote an open letter to the magazine's editor in support of Hina. Several TV actors applauded him for his act and joined him in bashing the journalist.
2. Karanvir Bohra
Former Bigg Boss contestant and 'Naagin' actor Karanvir Bohra also expressed his displeasure in a lengthy post.
3. Rangoli Chandel
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel called him out for class-shaming Hina.
Look at him, an actor has gone to a film festival purely cos of her hardwork to present her film and here @jiteshpillaai Moushi ji humiliating her that too openly just cause she is an outsider, this is movie mafia and that’s why Kangana has pledged to destroy them. pic.twitter.com/Y0moCAlEXA— Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 16, 2019
4. Nia Sharma
Here's what Nia Sharma had to say:
5. Nakuul Mehta
TV superstar and Hina's close-friend Nakuul Mehta also derided the editor.
6. Gauahar Khan
7. Ekta Kapoor
TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor also extended support to her 'Kasautii' girl. She left a comment on Karanvir's post.
Thank you.. Means a lot https://t.co/Z9xXk1izyF— HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 16, 2019
8. Ravi Dubey and Ridhi Dogra
Like many others Ravi Dubey also felt that Hina represented the entire television industry on that red carpet.
Ridhi Dogra also came out in Hina's support.
9. Let's take a moment to appreciate Hina Khan's courage and achievements
Here's what Hina had to say about the whole controversy