Raju Srivastava prayer meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Shailesh Lodha, others pay respect to late comedian

Several celebrities from Bollywood and Television attended the prayer meet of Raju Srivastava.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 25, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

Ace comedian Raju Srivastava's demise still feels like a nightmare to several of his fans. On Sunday, September 25, a prayer meet was held for the late comedian. Several celebrities from Bollywood and Television attended and paid respect to the departed soul. (All images source: Viral Bhayani) 

Kapil Sharma- Bharti Singh

Kapil Sharma- Bharti Singh
1/8

Kapil Sharma and Bharti Singh were spotted arriving at Juhu Iskon temple. 

Ahsaan Qureshi

Ahsaan Qureshi
2/8

Raju's long-time friend Ahsaan Qureshi also attended the prayer meet. Srivastava's demise has affected Qureshi, and you can sense it in his eyes. 

Sunil Pal- Shailesh Lodha

Sunil Pal- Shailesh Lodha
3/8

Stand-up comedian Sunil Pal and former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha were having some serious discussions at the meet. 

Dr Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra

Dr Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra
4/8

Famous comedian duo Dr Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra also attended the prayer meet. 

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon
5/8

Acclaimed actor Kay Kay Menon also paid condolence to the late comedian with his wife. 

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh
6/8

Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father Nitin Mukesh also attended the occasion to pay respect to the departed soul. 

Johnny Lever

Johnny Lever
7/8

Here's veteran comedian Johnny Lever arriving at the venue. 

Kiku Sharda

Kiku Sharda
8/8

Here's Kiku Sharda rushing into the temple. Raju Srivastava has brought together so many comedians under one roof. But no one would have ever expected that they would come for such a sad occasion.  

