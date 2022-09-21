Raju Srivastava death: Comedian survived by his wife and two children

1/5

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital, about six weeks ago, passed away on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 58.

Raju Srivastava was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym. Raju underwent an angioplasty the same day. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.