Raju Srivastava death: Comedian survived by his wife and two children

Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 in Delhi on September 21. Here are the family members of the comedian.
The iconic comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 in Delhi on September 21 after he had suffered a heart attack last month. Raju's impeccable stand-up acts are well, and he is among the ones who made the early 2000s comical with his stint with television shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and Comedy Cirkus. Let's take a look at the family members of the late comedian. (All images source: Twitter, file photos)
1. Raju Srivastava demise: End of an era
Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital, about six weeks ago, passed away on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 58.
Raju Srivastava was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym. Raju underwent an angioplasty the same day. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.
2. Meet Raju Srivastava's wife- Shikha
Here's Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava. Shikha and Raju got married in 1993, and they are blessed with two lovely kids.
3. Meet Raju Srivastava's kids- Ayushmann and Antara
Our beloved comedian Raju Srivastava is survived with his wife Shikha and two kids, son Ayushmann Srivastava and daughter Antara Srivastava. Reportedly, Raju's kids prefers to stay away from the limelight
4. Nation's favourite- Raju Srivastava
A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, the comedian tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005).
5. Raju Srivastava's stint in Bollywood
Raju Srivastava had also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Big Brother, Journey Bombay to Goa, Bhavano Ko Samjho and a few other films.