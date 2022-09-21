Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2986867
HomePhotos

Raju Srivastava death: Comedian survived by his wife and two children

Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 in Delhi on September 21. Here are the family members of the comedian.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 21, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

The iconic comedian Raju Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 in Delhi on September 21 after he had suffered a heart attack last month. Raju's impeccable stand-up acts are well, and he is among the ones who made the early 2000s comical with his stint with television shows such as The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and Comedy Cirkus. Let's take a look at the family members of the late comedian. (All images source: Twitter, file photos) 

1. Raju Srivastava demise: End of an era

Raju Srivastava demise: End of an era
1/5

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital, about six weeks ago, passed away on Wednesday, according to his family. He was 58.

Raju Srivastava was rushed to hospital on August 10 and put on a ventilator after he complained of chest pain and collapsed in his gym. Raju underwent an angioplasty the same day. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness.

 

2. Meet Raju Srivastava's wife- Shikha

Meet Raju Srivastava's wife- Shikha
2/5

Here's Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha Srivastava. Shikha and Raju got married in 1993, and they are blessed with two lovely kids. 

3. Meet Raju Srivastava's kids- Ayushmann and Antara

Meet Raju Srivastava's kids- Ayushmann and Antara
3/5

Our beloved comedian Raju Srivastava is survived with his wife Shikha and two kids, son Ayushmann Srivastava and daughter Antara Srivastava. Reportedly, Raju's kids prefers to stay away from the limelight 

4. Nation's favourite- Raju Srivastava

Nation's favourite- Raju Srivastava
4/5

 A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, the comedian tasted unparalleled success after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005).

 

 

 

5. Raju Srivastava's stint in Bollywood

Raju Srivastava's stint in Bollywood
5/5

Raju Srivastava had also featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya, Big Brother, Journey Bombay to Goa, Bhavano Ko Samjho and a few other films.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...
Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...
8 upcoming new car launches in India in August 2024
India's richest actress ever owned 1 ton silver, 28 kg gold, 10000 sarees; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Rekha
Remember Aashka Goradia from Kkusum? Was trolled for surgeries, quit acting, now runs Rs 830-crore company that makes...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mathura temple-mosque dispute: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side's petition, says cases maintainable
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews