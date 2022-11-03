Photos that prove TMKOC's Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani is dead-drop gorgeous

TMKOC's Sonu is sweet, cute, and innocent. But Palak Sindhwani is pretty, sexy, and surprisingly opposite from her on-screen persona.
Palak Sindhwani replaced Jheel Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fulfiled the expectations of the audience by becoming the perfect Sonu. The innocence of Sindhwani worked in the favour of the character. But when you check Instagram of Palak, you will be amazed by her real-life persona. Let's take a look at the pictures. (Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram)
1. Red Hot Palak Sindhwani
Yeah, we are surprised too. But here's Palak setting the temperature high with her red outfit.
2. Palak Snow White Sindhwani
Here's another example of Palak crashing the internet with her jaw-dropping looks. Doesn't she look like the perfect Snow White?
3. Palak Sindhwani setting vacation goals
Here's Palak setting fashion goals for vacations. Palak shared these pictures while chilling in Goa, and she wrote, "Well recently, I took a spontaneous trip to Goa for three days and it was so refreshing!"
4. Palak Sindhwani showcasing her fighter spirit
You may find Palak sweet as teenage Sonu, but the girl is a fighter. She posted the picture with the caption, "I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter. Dancing through the fire."
5. Palak Sindhwani's journey with TMKOC
In 2019, Palak Sindhwani took the mantle from Jheel Mehta and became the new Sonu Aatmaram Bhide. Within few months of joining, Palak won the loyal audience of the show.