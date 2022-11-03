Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingPhotosDetail,recommendedPhotos,recommendedPhotosMobileEnglish2998796
HomePhotos

Photos that prove TMKOC's Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani is dead-drop gorgeous

TMKOC's Sonu is sweet, cute, and innocent. But Palak Sindhwani is pretty, sexy, and surprisingly opposite from her on-screen persona.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 03, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

Palak Sindhwani replaced Jheel Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fulfiled the expectations of the audience by becoming the perfect Sonu. The innocence of Sindhwani worked in the favour of the character. But when you check Instagram of Palak, you will be amazed by her real-life persona. Let's take a look at the pictures. (Image source: Palak Sindhwani Instagram)

1. Red Hot Palak Sindhwani

Red Hot Palak Sindhwani
1/5

Yeah, we are surprised too. But here's Palak setting the temperature high with her red outfit. 



2. Palak Snow White Sindhwani

Palak Snow White Sindhwani
2/5

Here's another example of Palak crashing the internet with her jaw-dropping looks. Doesn't she look like the perfect Snow White? 



3. Palak Sindhwani setting vacation goals

Palak Sindhwani setting vacation goals
3/5

Here's Palak setting fashion goals for vacations. Palak shared these pictures while chilling in Goa, and she wrote, "Well recently, I took a spontaneous trip to Goa for three days and it was so refreshing!"



4. Palak Sindhwani showcasing her fighter spirit

Palak Sindhwani showcasing her fighter spirit
4/5

You may find Palak sweet as teenage Sonu, but the girl is a fighter. She posted the picture with the caption, "I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter. Dancing through the fire." 



5. Palak Sindhwani's journey with TMKOC

Palak Sindhwani's journey with TMKOC
5/5

In 2019, Palak Sindhwani took the mantle from Jheel Mehta and became the new Sonu Aatmaram Bhide. Within few months of joining, Palak won the loyal audience of the show. 



LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia
Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high
Step inside Abdu Rozik's luxurious London home with in-built spa room, personal gym, huge swimming pool, and more
Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...
Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi-Jabalpur flight makes emergency landing at Jaipur as passenger falls sick
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.