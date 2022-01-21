Search icon
PHOTOS: Shehnaaz Gill stuns in yellow lehenga-choli, fans call her ‘perfect’

Take a look at these photos of Shehnaaz Gill that are taking the internet by storm.

  • Jan 21, 2022, 07:02 PM IST

Shehnaaz Gill, one of India's most popular television personalities, has been causing a stir on the internet with her stunning images. Shehnaaz Gill's photos and videos frequently go viral due to her huge fan base of over 10.7 million.

1. Shehnaaz Gill's outfit

Shehnaaz Gill is seen wearing a lovely embroidered lehenga-choli.

2. Shehnaaz Gill strikes a pose for the lens

Shehnaaz Gill, dressed in the gorgeous ensemble, can be seen striking some incredible poses for the camera.

3. Shehnaaz Gill dons subtle makeup for the shoot

For this look, she aimed for light, natural-looking make-up. With the beautiful yellow saree, her pink eyeshadow really stood out.

4. Shehnaaz Gill's accessories

Shehnaaz Gill accessorised her look with a gorgeous golden necklace and a few rings.

5. Shehnaaz Gill's post and fans reaction

Shehnaaz Gill wowed fans with photos from her new photoshoot in a yellow lehenga on Friday, and her fans were all hearts for her.

