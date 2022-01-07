PHOTOS: Rubina Dilaik steps into New Year mode with stunning yellow ruffled gown

Take a look at the latest pictures that Rubina Dilaik shared on her Instagram handle.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular actresses on Indian television. She had gained immense popularity because of her strong opinions and heated arguments with other participants when she was inside the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. She keeps sharing her glamorous pictures on her Instagram account.
Take a look at the recent pictures that Rubina posted on Thursday, 6 January. (All images: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)
1. Rubina Dilaik's yellow gown
Rubina Dilaik's outfit is from the label of luxury designerwear D.L. Maya. The stunning yellow ruffled gown looked beautiful and graceful on the actress.
2. Rubina Dilaik steps into New Year mode
The popular television actress captioned her set of pictures as "Its never too late to begin that you always dreamt of…. So here I am Stepping in The New Year #mode, 6days later ….. #2022".
3. Rubina Dilaik's earrings
Rubina Dilaik wore multi-coloured statement earrings that complemented her look perfectly in the photoshoot.
4. Rubina Dilaik won 'Bigg Boss 14'
Rubina won the fourteenth season of the controversial reality television show 'Bigg Boss 14' defeating singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Nikki Tamboli in the final.
5. Rubina Dilaik's social media presence
Rubina Dilaik is extremely active on Instagram and has around 7.3 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform.