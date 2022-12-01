Search icon
Photos of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that prove she is 'too hot to handle'

Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, as Aabha Paul will be your new favourite seductress.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Dec 01, 2022, 07:43 PM IST

Erotic stories lovers should thank Ekta Kapoor, as she's responsible for introducing them to beauties that were lost in the jungle of showbiz. If you like Flora Saini and love Anveshi Jain, you will worship Aabha Paul as the 'ultimate seductress.' If you don't believe us, check out her photos. (Image source: Aabha Paul Instagram) 

1. Aabha Paul, that's too much of hotness

As we said earlier, Aabha is 'too hot to handle,' and these photos are enough to prove our claim.  

2. The sizzling bikini queen- Aabha Paul

Donning a bikini to perfection is an art, and Aabha is a pro artist. 

3. Aabha Paul will make you sweat

If you will scroll through Aabha Paul's Instagram, you'll instantly follow her. 

4. The erotica queen- Aabha Paul

Aabha Paul fascinated the imaginations of the audience by starring in erotica dramas like Gandii Baat, XXX, and Mastram. In every show, Aabha took the hotness quotient to a new level. 

5. Aabha Kaul- The Kamasutra girl

Before making waves with XXX, Gandii Baat, Aabha made her identity by starring in Rupesh Paul-directed Kamasutra 3D (2013). 

