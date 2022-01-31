PHOTOS: Nia Sharma exudes 'angel on earth' vibes, shares sizzling pictures in white dress

Here's a look at the scintillating pictures from Nia Sharma's recent photoshoot.
Nia Sharma often burns the internet with her super glamorous pictures that she keeps sharing on her Instagram handle. The popular actress is one of the hottest and fittest actresses in the Indian television industry with a well-toned physique. Here are the pictures from her recent photoshoot which are doing rounds all over social media.
(All images: Nia Sharma/Instagram)
1. Nia Sharma's outfit
Nia Sharma has once again set the internet on fire with her blazing hot pictures in which she is seen wearing a short white dress with a plunging neckline.
2. 'Angel on earth' vibes
Along with sharing breathtaking pictures from her recent photoshoot, Nia Sharma wrote, "No caption because it is a photoshoot! Can’t explain it like ‘Angel on earth’ kinda vibe."
3. Nia Sharma's makeup and hair
Nia Sharma's nude makeup and coloured hair raised the oomph factor in the photos that garnered red hearts, fire, and kissing emojis from the actress' fans in the comments section.
4. Nia Sharma's television shows
Nia Sharma has acted in multiple successful television serials such as 'Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and 'Jamai Raja'.
5. Nia Sharma's music videos
Nia Sharma has appeared in multiple music videos such as 'Do Ghoont', 'Garbe Ki Raat' and 'Tum Bewafa Ho'. She recently showed her sexy dance moves in her latest music video 'Phoonk Le'.