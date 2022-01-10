PHOTOS: 'Aladdin' fame Avneet Kaur sets internet on fire in short bodycon dress

Scroll down to have a look at Avneet Kaur's latest viral pics.
Avneet Kaur began her acting career as a young actress and has since grown into a beautiful diva. Avneet enjoys a massive following and a great career. Her most recent Instagram images have gained a lot of attention. The actress is wearing a stunning orange dress that has gone viral on social media.
1. Avneet Kaur's Instagram post
Avneet Kaur took to Instagram to share a slew of images that her followers loved.
2. Avneet Kaur's orange dress
Avneet Kaur is dressed in an orange bodycon dress that accentuates her curves well.
3. Avneet Kaur's hairstyle
The actress from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' has left her hair open and straightened.
4. Avneet Kaur's accessories
Avneet Kaur completed her ensemble with sunglasses, a watch, rings, and bracelets.
5. Avneet Kaur's pictures from Goa
Avneet Kaur recently spent some time in Goa on vacation. Her other Instagram photos,in which she wore a black monokini, also went viral.