PHOTOS: 'Aladdin' fame Avneet Kaur sets internet on fire in short bodycon dress

Scroll down to have a look at Avneet Kaur's latest viral pics.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Jan 10, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

Avneet Kaur began her acting career as a young actress and has since grown into a beautiful diva. Avneet enjoys a massive following and a great career. Her most recent Instagram images have gained a lot of attention. The actress is wearing a stunning orange dress that has gone viral on social media.

1. Avneet Kaur's Instagram post

Avneet Kaur's Instagram post
1/5

Avneet Kaur took to Instagram to share a slew of images that her followers loved.

 

2. Avneet Kaur's orange dress

Avneet Kaur's orange dress
2/5

Avneet Kaur is dressed in an orange bodycon dress that accentuates her curves well.

3. Avneet Kaur's hairstyle

Avneet Kaur's hairstyle
3/5

The actress from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' has left her hair open and straightened.

4. Avneet Kaur's accessories

Avneet Kaur's accessories
4/5

Avneet Kaur completed her ensemble with sunglasses, a watch, rings, and bracelets.

5. Avneet Kaur's pictures from Goa

Avneet Kaur's pictures from Goa
5/5

Avneet Kaur recently spent some time in Goa on vacation. Her other Instagram photos,in which she wore a black monokini, also went viral.

