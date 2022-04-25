Search icon
Ankita Lokhande flaunts her sexy curves in multi-coloured dress, shares drool-worthy photos

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's sizzling photos here.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Apr 25, 2022, 06:23 PM IST

Ankita Lokhande has shared a new batch of photos with her Instagram fans, and this time she ditched her favourite traditional suits in favour of a vibrant short dress. The Pavitra Rishta star went out for a night out with her girlfriends dressed in the short dress. She even did a photoshoot in the same outfit and shared it on her Instagram account.

1. Ankita Lokhande's outfit

Ankita Lokhande's outfit
1/5

Ankita Lokhande wore a multi-colored tie-dye printed short dress that she looked stunning in.

2. Ankita Lokhande's makeup

Ankita Lokhande's makeup
2/5

Ankita completed her look with bold make-up choices. Winged eyeliner, dazzling blue kajal, mascara on the lashes, flushed cheeks, and glitter eye shadow were her makeup choices.

3. Ankita Lokhande's accessories

Ankita Lokhande's accessories
3/5

Ankita accessorised the look with a few simple pieces. She wore white high heels, a statement ring, and stone-studded dangling earrings.

4. Ankita Lokhande's hairdo

Ankita Lokhande's hairdo
4/5

Ankita's hairstyle was finished off with side parted open tresses with wavy ends.

5. Fans reaction to Ankita Lokhande's post

Fans reaction to Ankita Lokhande's post
5/5

Many of Ankita's fans complimented her after she posted the images in the comments section. Many people have left fire and heart emoticons.

