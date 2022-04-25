Ankita Lokhande flaunts her sexy curves in multi-coloured dress, shares drool-worthy photos

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's sizzling photos here.
Ankita Lokhande has shared a new batch of photos with her Instagram fans, and this time she ditched her favourite traditional suits in favour of a vibrant short dress. The Pavitra Rishta star went out for a night out with her girlfriends dressed in the short dress. She even did a photoshoot in the same outfit and shared it on her Instagram account.
1. Ankita Lokhande's outfit
Ankita Lokhande wore a multi-colored tie-dye printed short dress that she looked stunning in.
2. Ankita Lokhande's makeup
Ankita completed her look with bold make-up choices. Winged eyeliner, dazzling blue kajal, mascara on the lashes, flushed cheeks, and glitter eye shadow were her makeup choices.
3. Ankita Lokhande's accessories
Ankita accessorised the look with a few simple pieces. She wore white high heels, a statement ring, and stone-studded dangling earrings.
4. Ankita Lokhande's hairdo
Ankita's hairstyle was finished off with side parted open tresses with wavy ends.
5. Fans reaction to Ankita Lokhande's post
Many of Ankita's fans complimented her after she posted the images in the comments section. Many people have left fire and heart emoticons.