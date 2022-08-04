Search icon
Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, Pearl V Puri, television actors who were ousted from their shows

Before Paras Kalnawat, here are other actors who were asked to leave their respective shows.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Aug 04, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Recently, actor Paras Kalnawat was asked to leave Anupamaa for giving commitment to a rival channel. But, he wasn't the artist who was asked to leave the show midway. Let's take a look at other artists who were shown the exit from their show. (All images source: Twittter)

Paras Kalnawat has grabbed headlines recently as he was asked to leave Anupamaa. As per the makers, Paras breached his contract and gave a commitment to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa. Whereas Paras stated he was unhappy with the work culture, and he was fired before he committed to the other channel.  

Shilpa Shinde was the original Angoori bhabhi, and people loved her in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai. However, Shilpa left the show stating that she was mentally harassed by producers, and she was unhappy with them. This led to a major controversy, and even the producer called her unprofessional. 

Karan Singh Grover is quite a popular name in television. However, even he was shown the exit door from a show. As per the report of ETimes, Karan was asked to leave Qubool Hai for his unprofessional behaviour. However, the actor reprised his role in Qubool Hai 2.0.  

Giaa Manek was the original Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The laptop-washing sequence is still regarded as her memorable moment from the show. However, she was replaced with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. As per ETimes report, Giaa gave her commitment to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and thus she was asked to leave. Many years later, Giaa reprised the role of Gopi in the spin-off Tera Mera Saath Rahe. 

ETimes reported that Ankita and Kapil Sharma were participating in Comedy Circus (2011) together. But, Ankita often used to arrive late on sets and it has affected their performance. Thus, the makers asked her to leave the show. 

We end our list with Naagin star Pearl V Puri. Reportedly, Pearl was asked to leave Sasu Maa due to his unprofessional behaviour. 

