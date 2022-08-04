Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde, Pearl V Puri, television actors who were ousted from their shows

4/6

Giaa Manek was the original Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The laptop-washing sequence is still regarded as her memorable moment from the show. However, she was replaced with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. As per ETimes report, Giaa gave her commitment to Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, and thus she was asked to leave. Many years later, Giaa reprised the role of Gopi in the spin-off Tera Mera Saath Rahe.