Panchayat Season 2: Sanvikaa aka Rinki's bold photos will leave you awestruck

Panchayat Season 2 is being appreciated for its simplistic and engaging content spread across eight episodes. Released on May 18, the second season of the Amazon Prime Video India show has been hugely successful just as the first season that came out in 2020.

Since the show came out, people have been wanting to know more about Sanvikaa, the actress who plays Pradhan Ji's daughter Rinki who also happens to be the love interest of the protagonist Abhishek Tripathi, played wonderfully by Jitendra Kumar. Today, we will let you know more details about Sanvikaa, along with sharing some of her gorgeous photos that will leave you awestruck. (All images: Sanvikaa/Instagram)