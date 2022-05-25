Panchayat Season 2: Sanvikaa aka Rinki's bold photos will leave you awestruck

Meet Sanvikaa, the actress who plays Pradhan Ji's daughter Rinki in Panchayat here.
Panchayat Season 2 is being appreciated for its simplistic and engaging content spread across eight episodes. Released on May 18, the second season of the Amazon Prime Video India show has been hugely successful just as the first season that came out in 2020.
Since the show came out, people have been wanting to know more about Sanvikaa, the actress who plays Pradhan Ji's daughter Rinki who also happens to be the love interest of the protagonist Abhishek Tripathi, played wonderfully by Jitendra Kumar. Today, we will let you know more details about Sanvikaa, along with sharing some of her gorgeous photos that will leave you awestruck. (All images: Sanvikaa/Instagram)
1. Panchayat 2: Sanvikaa aka Rinki's bold avatar
In these monochromatic photos, Sanvikaa is seen posing in her hot avatar for the camera. She plays Pradhan Ji and her husband's daughter Rinki in the comedy-drama web series.
2. Panchayat 2: Sanvikaa aka Rinki is a beauty to behold
Sanvikaa aka Rinki looks beautiful in these black and white photos. Her parents are played by veteran actors Neena Gupta aka Manju Devi and Raghubir Yadav aka Brij Bhushan Dubey.
3. Panchayat 2: Sanvikaa aka Rinki is a beach baby
In this beautiful click, Sanvikaa can be seen playing with water on the beach. She plays the love interest of Abhishek Tripathi aka Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Secretary in the show.
4. Panchayat 2: Sanvikaa's journey to becoming an actor
Sanvikaa aka Rinki said in a recent interview with LiveHindustaan.com that she initially worked as a Costume AD before giving several auditions and taking part in acting workshops.
5. Panchayat 2: How did Sanvikaa become Rinki
Sanvikaa told LiveHindustan.com that she went for an advertisement audition and had no clue that she will bag the role in Panchayat, a show made by The Viral Fever aka TVF.
6. Panchayat 2: Sanvikaa aka Rinki exudes charm in a saree
Sanvikaa aka Rinki looks amazing in this monochromatic photo wearing a saree. She also stated in her interview that she was hugely supported by Jitendra Kumar during the shooting.
7. Panchayat 2: Sanvikaa's chemistry with Jitendra Kumar
Sanvikaa's cute and adorable scenes with Jitendra Kumar are being hugely appreciated by the netizens who want to see their love story develop more in the coming season.
8. Panchayat Season 3 on the cards
Jitendra Kumar, who is more famously known as Jeetu Bhaiya from another TVF show Kota Factory, has recently said that the team is hoping for Panchayat season three as well.