Panchayat 2: 8 valuable life lessons we must learn from Jitendra Kumar's web-series

Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat 2 has turned out to be one of the best web series, people are going gaga over the show. Each and every character from the series taught us important life lesson that we must learn.
1. Respect everone
The dancer from Bibipur taught us that we should learn to respect all professions as we never know what the other person is going through. We don't always like what we do. (Image credit: rajin_rag/Instagram)
2. Tomorrow is never promised
Prahlad's son Rahul Pandey made us realise the importance of life. Life is unpredictable, enjoy every second of it as tomorrow is never promised. (Image credit: ideepakthakur/Instagram)
3. Talk to people who want to be listened
The drunk driver taught us how much you struggle to fulfill the needs of your family, especially with unpaid jobs. Sometimes people want to be heard, but they don't have anyone who can understand them. Therefore, talk to people who are struggling to survive. (Image credit: bharatiyawebsries/Instagram)
4. Become family when needed
Sometimes friends are more important than family. When Prahlad's son lost his son, Brij Bhushan became his family. He took care of him like his own brother.
(Image credit:swapnil_parmar07/Instagram)
5. Never disrespect others
Never disrespect others on the basis of your position. Maybe others are working harder than you.
6. Discussions
You should always discuss your problems with your friends and your loved ones as 'happiness shared is doubled and sadness shared is halved.' They will always come up with soluions.
(Image credit:bharatiyawebseries/Instagram)
7. Never forget you old friends
Abhishek Tripathi's friend teaches us that we should never forget our friends when we are doing well in our lives. We should always motivate our friends, no matter what.
(Image credit: castingbay/Instagram)
8. Marriage should not be rushed
Don't let your daughter marry a man who wants her to be changed. Don't let greedy people take advantage to your simplicity. (Image credit: immersive cinema/Instagram)