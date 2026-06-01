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OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3

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Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

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OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

June 5 will have multiple digital releases, from the biggest premiere of Dhurandhar The Revenge, to Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri's Maa Behen, and Karisma Kapoor's Brown. Read on to know more about the new OTT releases this week.

Simran Singh | Jun 01, 2026, 11:37 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge
1

The biggest release of this week is the grand premiere of Dhruandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster is finally arriving, in Raw and Undekha Andaaz. 

Date: June 4 (Premiere), June 5 (streaming onwards)

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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2.Maa Behen

Maa Behen
2

Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Ravi Kishen in a dark crime comedy. These names are more than enough to make you hooked for Maa Behen. 

Date: June 5

Where to watch: Netflix

3.Patriot

Patriot
3

The blockbuster Malayalam crime thriller, led by Mammootty and Mohanlal, will now be knocking on your doorstep. Patriot is finally streaming online, and it will give you a perfect dose of weekend actioner. 

Date: June 5

Where to watch: ZEE5

4.Euphoria

Euphoria
4

The third and reportedly final season of Zendaya-starrer will finally take a major time jump (of 5 years) after high school, with much darker and more mature tones than previous seasons. 

Release date: June 1

Where to watch: JioHotstar

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5.Michael Jackson: The Verdict

Michael Jackson: The Verdict
5

As the name suggests, Michael Jackson: The Verdict is a three-part documentary series about the late pop icon Michael Jackson and his controversial 2005 criminal trial. The docuseries focuses on Jackson’s 2003–2005 child molestation case. 

Release date: June 3

Where to watch: Netflix

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