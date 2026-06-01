OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Patriot, Euphoria Season 3, movies, web series to premiere on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

TELEVISION
Simran Singh | Jun 01, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar: The Revenge
The biggest release of this week is the grand premiere of Dhruandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer blockbuster is finally arriving, in Raw and Undekha Andaaz.
Date: June 4 (Premiere), June 5 (streaming onwards)
Where to watch: JioHotstar
2.Maa Behen
Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Ravi Kishen in a dark crime comedy. These names are more than enough to make you hooked for Maa Behen.
Date: June 5
Where to watch: Netflix
3.Patriot
The blockbuster Malayalam crime thriller, led by Mammootty and Mohanlal, will now be knocking on your doorstep. Patriot is finally streaming online, and it will give you a perfect dose of weekend actioner.
Date: June 5
Where to watch: ZEE5
4.Euphoria
The third and reportedly final season of Zendaya-starrer will finally take a major time jump (of 5 years) after high school, with much darker and more mature tones than previous seasons.
Release date: June 1
Where to watch: JioHotstar
5.Michael Jackson: The Verdict
As the name suggests, Michael Jackson: The Verdict is a three-part documentary series about the late pop icon Michael Jackson and his controversial 2005 criminal trial. The docuseries focuses on Jackson’s 2003–2005 child molestation case.
Release date: June 3
Where to watch: Netflix