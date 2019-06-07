Not just Manish Naggdev, Srishty Rode also breaks up with Bigg Boss co-contestant Rohit Suchanti?

Srishty Rode is believed to have broken up with Manish Naggdev because of Bigg Boss 12 co-contestant Rohit Suchanti. Now, recent reports suggest that she had apparently broken up with Rohit too, for a third man whom she plans to marry...
A few days after Manish Naggdev poured out his heart about his bitter break up with Bigg Boss 12 contestant and his ex girlfriend Srishty Rode, grapevine has it that Srishty has now parted ways with rumoured boyfriend and co-Bigg Boss contestant Rohit Suchanti as well.
Rohit Suchanti was supposed to be the reason why Sristhy Rode broke up with Manish Naggdev, right after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. The duo was reportedly dating, however both Srishty and Rohit had never accepted seeing each other and had maintained that they were good friends. Rohit and Srishty were even seen vacationing together.
Days after Manish Naggdev opened up about Srishty Rode breaking up with him, fresh reports suggest that she has now broken up with Rohit Suchanti as well, courtesy, the entry of a new man in her life, whom she apparently intends to get married to. Meanwhile, Manish has got support from his long time friend and popular TV actress Divyanka Tripathi.
Here's the full story:
1. Manish Naggdev accused Srishty Rode of using him for professional and personal gains
Manish Naggdev recently opened up on his bitter break up with Srishty Rode, with whom he was engaged to get married. In a long open letter of sorts, Manish had shared that Srishty Rode not hust broke up with him over a phone call, but also refused to meet him face-to-face and give him a proper closure. Manish had also accused Srishty of using him for her personal and professional gains.
Part of his statement read, "She hadn't given me a proper closure after a 4-year relationship in which I involved her in every aspect of my life, family and my personal career. She had broken up with me over a phone call and when I had asked her if we could talk about it face to face, she replied saying, "I am at the peak of my career. I don't wish to be in this relationship anymore and as it is I am detached, what is left to talk about?" That was a sudden shock to me. How could my fiancee break the relationship which was heading towards marriage, over a single phone call? After that there was a complete silence from her side forever. Don't you think the least I deserved was a proper closure?"
Check out the full statement here:
(Images via Instagram/Manish Naggdev)
2. Did Srishty Rode break up with Rohit Suchanti for another man?
It was believed that Rohit Suchanti's closeness with Srishty Rode, which began during their stint in the Bigg Boss 12 house, was the main reason behind Srishty and Manish's break-up. In fact, both Srishty and Rohit have taken some vacations together and were also rumoured to be dating each other, though Manish had earlier denied the involvement of Rohti or any other third party in his break up with Srishty.
Now, looks like there's a new twist in the story. While Srishty has still not reacted to the accusations made by Manish Naggdev on their break up, as she's currently on a vacation, a recent report on SpotboyE suggests that she has broken up with Rohit Suchanti as well, for another man. A source was quoted as saying by the portal, "Srishty has a new man in her life, a well-settled guy whom she has firmly decided to marry!"
(Images via Instagram)
3. Rohit Suchanti reacts to reports of his break up with Srishty Rode
As fas as Rohit Suchanti is concerned, reacting to the news of his break up with Srishty, he told the portal, "Where's the question of Srishty leaving me? We were never dating. We were just good friends and we remain so. Currently, Srishty is travelling. As far as her plans of marriage with anyone else, I don't know anything about that."
(File Photo)
4. Meanwhile, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya comes out in Manish Naggdev's support
Meanwhile, popular Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has come out in support of Manish Naggdev, soon after he opened up about his ugly break up with Srishty Rode. She commented on Manish's post writing, "Always by your side Manish. I know you for 13 years now. I know what you are made of! Just let the bygones be bygones and keep moving ahead with your head held high like before. Best times are yet to come. Trust me!"
(Images via Instagram)