Not just Manish Naggdev, Srishty Rode also breaks up with Bigg Boss co-contestant Rohit Suchanti?

Manish Naggdev recently opened up on his bitter break up with Srishty Rode, with whom he was engaged to get married. In a long open letter of sorts, Manish had shared that Srishty Rode not hust broke up with him over a phone call, but also refused to meet him face-to-face and give him a proper closure. Manish had also accused Srishty of using him for her personal and professional gains.

Part of his statement read, "She hadn't given me a proper closure after a 4-year relationship in which I involved her in every aspect of my life, family and my personal career. She had broken up with me over a phone call and when I had asked her if we could talk about it face to face, she replied saying, "I am at the peak of my career. I don't wish to be in this relationship anymore and as it is I am detached, what is left to talk about?" That was a sudden shock to me. How could my fiancee break the relationship which was heading towards marriage, over a single phone call? After that there was a complete silence from her side forever. Don't you think the least I deserved was a proper closure?"

