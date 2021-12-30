No plans for New Year's eve? Here are 5 amazing miniseries you can binge-watch

If you have no plans for the New Year's eve, don't worry. We have the perfect solution for you as we list down five amazing miniseries you can binge-watch on 31 December 2021. These series have been awarded multiple awards at the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys.



From 'Chernobyl', the miniseries recreating one of the worst man-made disasters in world history to 'The Queen's Gambit', the coming-of-age period drama based on chess - we list down five must watch miniseries that would start your 2022 on a refreshing and creative note.