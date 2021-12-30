No plans for New Year's eve? Here are 5 amazing miniseries you can binge-watch

If you haven't made any plans for New Year's eve, welcome 2022 by binge-watching these five amazing miniseries.
From 'Chernobyl', the miniseries recreating one of the worst man-made disasters in world history to 'The Queen's Gambit', the coming-of-age period drama based on chess - we list down five must watch miniseries that would start your 2022 on a refreshing and creative note.
1. Chernobyl
'Chernobyl' is a 2019 drama miniseries that revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of 1986 and the cleanup efforts that followed. The miniseries won the Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Limited Series and Golden Globe award for Best Miniseries or Television Film. With five episodes, the series delves deep into one of the worst man-made tragedies in the world history. 'Chernobyl' has been widely appreciated for its direction, writing, screenplay and acting performances from the entire cast. Watching this on New Year's eve will be an enriching and immersive experience. (Image source: File photo)
2. Mare of Easttown
The Academy Award winner Kate Winslet, who has acted in famous Hollywood films including 'Titanic', Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', 'Steve Jobs' and others, portrayed the lead character of a detective Marianne "Mare" Sheehan in the crime drama 'Mare of Easttown'. The murder mystery is a gripping suspense drama that will keep you engaged throughout the New Year's eve. Apart from gaining immense love for her character, Kate also won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series at the Emmy Awards 2021. (Image Source: Mare of Easttown Teaser HBO/YouTube snapshot)
3. The Night Of
'The Night Of' is a crime drama miniseries starring the British-Asian actor and rapper Riz Ahmed. The actor's parents had moved to England from Pakistan in 1970s. Riz won the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series award at the Primetime Emmy Awards, becoming the first Muslim and first Asian-descent male to win the lead acting award at the Emmys. The miniseries is adapted from the British series 'Criminal Justice' whose Indian remake starred Vikrant Massey in lead role. Consisting of eight episodes, 'The Night Of' will keep you hooked from starting to finish as you ring in the New Year 2022. (Image Source: File photo)
4. The Queen's Gambit
Based on the 1983 American novel of the same name, 'The Queen's Gambit' follows the life of Beth Harmon, an orphaned young female chess prodigy who aspires to become the World Champion while struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The series has been instrumental in the global revival of chess. Anya Taylor-Joy's portrayal of the leading character won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress - Miniseries or Television Film in 2021. 'The Queen's Gambit' also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series in 2021. (Image source: File photo)
5. The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Based on the most publicised criminal trial in world history, the miniseries stars Cuba Gooding Jr. in the role of the former sportsperson O. J. Simpson who was tried for the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. He was acquitted of the two murders in criminal court but was later found responsible for both deaths in a civil trial. 'The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story' won Outstanding Limited Series award at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016. It also starred John Travolta, David Schwimmer, Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson in leading roles. (Image source: File photo)