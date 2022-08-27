Search icon
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram

Check out the recent sexy pictures Nikki Tamboli posted on Instagram.

  DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Aug 27, 2022, 05:48 PM IST

Nikki Tamboli knows how to make a statement with her style. Her Instagram account is regularly updated with sultry and sensual photographs. She was just photographed in an absolutely gorgeous saree and the photos are unmissable.

Nikki Tamboli's saree

Nikki Tamboli's saree
1/6

Nikki Tamboli could be seen donning a gorgeous saree with a contemporary flair. The saree is a stunning colour, and the blouse is patterned.

Nikki Tamboli's makeup

Nikki Tamboli's makeup
2/6

Nikki Tamboli is sporting a nude lip shade, a beautiful base, and some blush.

Nikki Tamboli poses flawlessly

Nikki Tamboli poses flawlessly
3/6

Nikki Tamboli is striking some sensual poses in the photos she uploaded on Instagram.

Nikki Tamboli'a hairdo

Nikki Tamboli'a hairdo
4/6

Nikki Tamboli's hair is done in waves to perfectly complement her outfit.

Nikki Tamboli's photos

Nikki Tamboli's photos
5/6

On Instagram, Nikki Tamboli posted a number of images that quickly went viral.

Fans react to Nikki Tamboli's post

Fans react to Nikki Tamboli's post
6/6

Fans commented on the post with several compliments for Nikki.   Numerous people used multiple emojis and called her hot and sexy.

