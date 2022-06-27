Nikki Tamboli buys Mercedes Benz GLE 300D worth Rs 86 lakh, photos go viral

Nikki Tamboli, a participant on Bigg Boss 14, became well-known after appearing on the television show. She had previously been in a few South films, but it was the small screen that brought her the fame she had been seeking and established her as a household celebrity. Nikki competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shortly after Bigg Boss. The actress now has a nice car that she paid for with her hard work, and she couldn't be happier.