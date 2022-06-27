Nikki Tamboli buys Mercedes Benz GLE 300D worth Rs 86 lakh, photos go viral

Here are some of Nikki Tamboli's viral Instagram photos that she shared with her father today.
Nikki Tamboli, a participant on Bigg Boss 14, became well-known after appearing on the television show. She had previously been in a few South films, but it was the small screen that brought her the fame she had been seeking and established her as a household celebrity. Nikki competed in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shortly after Bigg Boss. The actress now has a nice car that she paid for with her hard work, and she couldn't be happier.
1. Nikki Tamboli buys Mercedes Benz GLE 300D
Nikki Tamboli has got a new car and she has posted images of herself, and her father posing in front of their new vehicle
2. Nikki Tamboli performs pooja
One of the pictures shows Nikki Tamboli performing the puja for the new automobile.
3. Nikki Tamboli's dad sips champagne
Nikki Tamboli can be seen making her dad drink champagne in celebration.
4. Nikki Tamboli cuts cake
The TV star can be seen cutting a cake with her father in the store in another image.
5. Nikki Tamboli's car's price
Nikki Tamboli spent Rs. 86 lakh for a beautiful Mercedes Benz GLE 300D.
6. Nikki Tamboli's post
Nikki Tamboli dropped photos and captioned the post as "For always lifting me up and never letting me down, I'm forever grateful. I'll always be your little girl."