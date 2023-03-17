Search icon
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht

The stunning Nia Sharma has set the internet on fire again as she has turned into the 'sexy captain' of a yacht. Let's embrace her beauty without wasting any time more.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 17, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

Television's hottie Nia Sharma stunned her Instagram followers by dropping a new post in which she's looking sexy as the captain of a yacht. Sharma's post is a teaser to a big blast. Without saying much, let's take a look at it. (Image source: Nia Sharma) 

1. Aye Aye, captain Nia Sharma

Aye Aye, captain Nia Sharma
1/5

Here's a first glance at captain Nia Sharma, who is geared up to rule ocean tides. 

2. Nia Sharma with her co-captain Amy

Nia Sharma with her co-captain Amy
2/5

Well, Nia is accompanied by another bombshell at the yacht, actress Amy. The two are certainly up to create a big impact. 

3. Nia Sharma- The party setter

Nia Sharma- The party setter
3/5

Yes, that should be the title of Nia, she can turn any place happening with her magical touch. Here she's enjoying some groovy music during the ride. 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

4. Nia Sharma turning the yacht into dance floor

Nia Sharma turning the yacht into dance floor
4/5

As we said earlier, Nia can turn anything and everything into a happening place. Here's Nia is enjoying high music with Amy and a bottle of wine. 

5. Nia Sharma- The sexy ocean queen

Nia Sharma- The sexy ocean queen
5/5

We conclude the gallery with the picture that claims Nia is a perfect, sexy ocean queen. Nia will soon be seen with her music video Daiya Daiya in the Suniel Shetty-starrer series Hunter. The song will release on March 20.

