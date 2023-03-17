Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht

The stunning Nia Sharma has set the internet on fire again as she has turned into the 'sexy captain' of a yacht. Let's embrace her beauty without wasting any time more.

Television's hottie Nia Sharma stunned her Instagram followers by dropping a new post in which she's looking sexy as the captain of a yacht. Sharma's post is a teaser to a big blast. Without saying much, let's take a look at it. (Image source: Nia Sharma)