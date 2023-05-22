Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Nia Sharma is being regarded as one of the hottest and most successful TV actresses currently but the actress had to face a lot of body image issues once
Nia Sharma is a TV superstar. With her fashionable looks, appearances on TV shows and reality shows, as well as a huge social media following, she is one of the most popular faces in entertainment. But the actress wasn’t always as comfortable in front of the camera and even spoke about being criticized for her looks early on.
Years ago, a Twitter user had criticized Nia Sharma calling her ‘One of the most overrated and ugliest so-called celebrity on Earth’, attributing her success to her ‘PR team’. Nia clapped back, “I have No PR team to this day babe! I’m a natural I guess.”
This wasn’t a one-off and Nia has recounted several incidences in various interviews where she was criticized for her looks and how she had body image issues when she was younger
Nia once said that when she started, she was criticized for being too dark-skinned. The actress said there was a time she wanted to get her skin cleared and focused too much on how she looked but lernt to grow past that phase
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Nia Sharma recounted that she had body image issues as well and even starved herself. “I stopped eating, man. When I say I've stopped, it's not about diet. I used to sleep hungry. I woke up hungry, I went to the gym hungry,” she recalled
Nia said in an interview in 2019 that she accepted she was ‘an average looking girl’ and that there was nothing wrong with it. “It is not something that I would like to change in my body,” the actress added
Nia Sharma currently has over 7 million followers on Instagram and is regularly in news for her hot and sexy pictures as well as sizzling dance numbers. In 2016, Eastern Eye ranked her as Asia’s Third Sexiest Woman