Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

Nia Sharma's white and black striped bodycon dress photos will make your jaws drop.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 16, 2023, 04:33 PM IST

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest and alluring actresses in the Indian television industry. She keeps treating her fans and followers with her glamorous pictures on Instagram. Here are her photos in which she is flaunting her sexy hourglass figure.

1. Nia Sharma sexy photos

Nia Sharma sexy photos
1/5

Nia Sharma looked sizzling in this white and black striped bodycon dress. The actress's, which she shared on Instagram, went viral on social media within minutes.

2. Nia Sharma loves her pink shoes

Nia Sharma loves her pink shoes
2/5

In her caption, Nia wrote, "Either it’s being in bed all day Or I’m all dressed up to go wherever you say today kinda days! Don’t copy my pink shoes even if you’re tempted to."

3. Nia Sharma music videos

Nia Sharma music videos
3/5

Nia Sharma has showed her sexy moves in multiple music videos such as Do Ghoont, Garbe Ki Raat, Tum Bewafa Ho, Phoonk Le, Paisa Paisa, and Daiyya Daiyaa among others.

4. Nia Sharma TV serials

Nia Sharma TV serials
4/5

Nia Sharma has acted in a number of successful television serials such as Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, and Naagin 4.

5. Nia Sharma reality shows

Nia Sharma reality shows
5/5

Nia Sharma has also participated in a few reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She won Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in 2020.

