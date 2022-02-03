Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh: Women entrepreneurs on Shark Tank India, know their net worth and more

Today, we tell you all about the women entrepreneurs who are currently judges on the show, namely Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Ghazal Alagh.
Since its premiere on December 20, 2021, Sony Entertainment Television's non-fiction offering 'Shark Tank India' has been 'edutaining' its viewers with its revolutionary format, one which proudly represents 'Badalte Bharat Ki Nayi Soch'. Be it giving a boost to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, perfect start-up crash course, non-stop social media conversations, viral quirky one-liners of the sharks, and even the government social media handles joining the meme fest, Shark Tank India has shown the viewers that it has something for everyone. Taking the country by storm week on week, the show celebrates entrepreneurship as it gives a life-changing opportunity to budding entrepreneurs to showcase their innovative business ideas in front of stalwarts of the start-up ecosystem a.k.a the Sharks to get their desired funding and guidance. The Sharks ‘den’ has witnessed many entrepreneurial dreams turn into reality and is all geared up for its final leg.
However, before the show comes to an end, let us tell you all about the three women entrepreneurs who are currently judges on the show, namely Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Ghazal Alagh.
1. Who is Shark Tank INdia judge Namita Thapar?
Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceutical -- an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune, Maharashtra, is an Investor on the show 'Shark Tank India'. One of India's leading businesswomen, Namita, 44, joined Emcure as CFO. Before Emcure, she worked with Guidant Corporation, USA. She is also the founder of Incredible Ventures Ltd. She is a board member on the regional advisory board of Fuqua School of Business India, is a Trustee on the TiE Mumbai Board of Trustees and is an active member of the Young Presidents Organization.
2. Namita Thapar: Government initiatives
Besides her role in Emcure, Namita is also associated with various government initiatives such as NITI Aayog's 'Women's Entrepreneurship Platform', 'Digital Health Task Force' and 'Champions of Change'.
3. Namita Thapar: Awards
As for the accolades and awards is a recipient of various prestigious corporate awards such as The Economic Times ‘40 under Forty’ award, Barclays Hurun Next Gen Leader recognition, Economic Times 2017 Women Ahead List, World Women Leadership Congress Super Achiever award.
4. Namita Thapar: Family and net worth
Namita Thapar is married to Vikas Thapar and has two sons, Vir and Jai. Reportedly, her net worth is estimated at around Rs 600 crores as of 2021.
5. Who is Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh?
Born in Delhi, India, Vineeta Singh is the Founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetic. Her husband's name is Kaushik Mukherjee and she has two children, Vikrant and Kaushik. In 2012, Vineeta became the co-founding member of Fab Bag. Her hobbies include running, cycling, swimming.
6. Vineeta Singh: Net Worth
Among the top hundred mindful women of the world, Vineeta Singh's estimated net worth is around Rs 300 crore.
7. Who is Shark Tank India judge Ghazal Alagh?
A well-known Indian entrepreneur, Ghazal Alagh is the founder of MamaEarth, a beauty brand. Married to Varun Alagh, Ghazal is mom to a son, Agastya Alagh.
8. Ghazal Alagh: Net worth
The youngest of all sharks, Ghazal Alagh is estimated to have a net worth of Rs 148 crore.