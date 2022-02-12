'Naagin 6': From Mouni Roy, Nia Sharma to Tejasswi Prakash, meet every serpent of Ekta Kapoor's show

The very-famous supernatural thriller is back, and this time Tejasswi Prakash will be the 'Naagin.' Let's have a quick look back at all the serpents.
Since 2015, television and film producer Ekta Kapoor gave birth to a successful supernatural TV series, 'Naagin.' Tonight, 'Naagin 6' will air and Bigg Boss 15's winner Tejasswi Prakash will lead the show. Before watching the new season, let's take a quick tour of previous naagins of the series. Shall we start? (All image source: Colors TV YouTube)
1. Mouni Roy- 'Naagin' and 'Naagin 2'
Let's start the list with the lady who made way for others. Mouni Roy had made the 'Naagin' believable with her natural act and took the show to heights. She along with Adaa Khan helmed the first two seasons of the show. Roy and Khan even came back for season three.
2. Karishma Tanna- 'Naagin 3'
'Naagin 3' was considered as a risk as Mouni wasn't leading the show. The third season started with Karishma Tanna as Ruhi and Huzoor.
3. Surbhi Jyoti- 'Naagin 3'
Actress Surbhi Jyoti steps into Mouni's shoes and she leads the show. Surbhi plays the character of Bela, who is actually incarnated Ruhi.
4. Nia Sharma- 'Naagin 4'
The positive reception of 'Naagin 3' guide to the next season with new faces. 'Naagin- Bhagya Ka Zeharila Khel' was led by hottie Nia Sharma. Sharma along with Jasmin Bhasin took the center stage.
5. Surbhi Chandna- 'Naagin 5'
The fifth season of 'Naagin' was led by bubbly charmer Surbhi Chandna. She along with Mohit Sehgal and Sharad Malhotra made the show one of the successful installments from the series.
6. Tejasswi Prakash- 'Naagin 6'
Here we are with the newest 'Naagin' of the town. The Bigg Boss 15's winner Tejasswi Prakash, is all set to take the mantle forward with 'Naagin 6'. This time, the serpent will not be driven with revenge, but with the perseverance to save humanity. (Image source: Tejasswi Prakash Instagram)