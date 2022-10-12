Search icon
Tejasswi Prakash drops inside photos of boyfriend Karan Kundrra's birthday bash

Take a look at inside photos of Karan Kundrra's birthday bash.

  • Oct 12, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

Karan Kundrra's birthday was celebrated by Tejasswi Prakash and their families. Karan is an actor. For the occasion, they were both dressed in black. Family members of the birthday boy could be seen having a great time in photos and videos from the party.

1. Karan Kundrra's birthday bash

Karan Kundrra's birthday bash
1/6

Karan Kundrra's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and his family celebrated the actor's birthday last night.

2. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romantic photos

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's romantic photos
2/6

During the birthday celebration, Tejaswi Prakash and Karan Kundra posed for some extremely romantic pictures.

3. Karan Kundrra with his parents

Karan Kundrra with his parents
3/6

In this beautiful photo, Karan Kundrra can be seen hugging his parents during the party.

4. Karan Kundrra cuts his birthday cake

Karan Kundrra cuts his birthday cake
4/6

In this photo, Tejasswi Prakash can be seen sitting on Karan's lap while he cuts the cake. His family members can also be seen in the background. 

5. Karan Kundrra enjoys his birthday party

Karan Kundrra enjoys his birthday party
5/6

Karan Kundrra in the goofy picture can be seen enjoying his birthday party.

6. Tejasswi Prakash's post for Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash's post for Karan Kundrra
6/6

Tejasswi shared a few pictures from the celebration on Instagram and captioned the post as, “Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny."

 

 

