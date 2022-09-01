Search icon
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash stuns in blue dress featuring plunging neckline, photos go viral

Take a look at Tejasswi Prakash's photos here.

One of the most well-liked actresses in the entertainment industry is Tejasswi Prakash. After the actress won Bigg Boss 15 this year, her fame grew significantly. She immediately began working on her next project, Naagin 6, and has been non-stop for the past few months. 

1. Tejasswi Prakash's outfit

Tejasswi Prakash's outfit
1/6

Tejasswi Prakash can be seen wearing a stunning blue dress which has massive ruffle sleeves.

2. Tejasswi Prakash's makeup

Tejasswi Prakash's makeup
2/6

Tejasswi Prakash has kohl-rimmed eyes, dramatic eyeshadow, and nude lips. 

3. Tejasswi Prakash's hairdo

Tejasswi Prakash's hairdo
3/6

Tejasswi Prakash has straightened her hair and left them open.

4. Tejasswi Prakash poses for the lens

Tejasswi Prakash poses for the lens
4/6

In the images Tejasswi Prakash published, she can be seen striking some incredible poses.

5. Tejasswi Prakash's post

Tejasswi Prakash's post
5/6

Tejasswi Prakash shared her photos with the caption, "I feel most alive when I’m neck-deep in my craft."

6. Fans react to Tejasswi Prakash's post

Fans react to Tejasswi Prakash's post
6/6

Fans were quick to react to Tejasswi Prakash's photos. Some called her stunning and others were all hearts for the actress.

