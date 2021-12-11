Munmun Dutta, Shehnaaz Gill, Bharti Singh, Mouni Roy: TV stars who amazed us with their dramatic transformations

Your favourite celebrities have worked hard to win your heart. Check out their journey of change.
An artist has to be perfect in all aspects, from acting perspective to physical appearance. Many times, a celebrity strive harder to tone down or build up their personality. So, here we are with a list of your favourite icons who had brought an amazing change in themselves to become your choice.
1. Shehnaaz Gill
Let's start our list by mentioning the 'bubbly girl' of the town. The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant won millions of hearts in the show, but she amazed her fans by going through an incredible transformation. Gill's efforts to look enchantress is commendable. (Image source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram)
2. Karanvir Bohra
Here's another hunk of television who has an interesting journey of physical changeover. The 'Naagin 2' star took the challenge to be a better version of himself, and the result is worth mentioning. (Image source: Karanvir Bohra Instagram)
3. Nia Sharma
Don't be surprised! The visual you're seeing is of the same person. It's just that, the 'Jamai 2.0' star has made her way to look fabulously charming, and she's slaying hard by being drop-dead gorgeous. (Image source: Nia Sharma Instagram)
4. Ram Kapoor
The scene-stealer of the tube, Ram Kapoor, needs no introduction. The 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' star kept his bulky look for quite some time. But his photos on social media are inspiring us to hit the gym. (Image source: Ram Kapoor Instagram)
5. Karan Patel
You do remember Raman Bhalla from 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein,' don't you? Well, Karan received massive fame by playing the character, and he looked charming on-screen. But if you browse his social media, you won't find your Mr Bhalla. Karan has gone through a remarkable transformation, and he's looking like a hunk with his V-shaped muscular body. (Image source: Karan Patel Instagram)
6. Bharti Singh
Our favourite comedian Bharti has been making us laugh for decades. In her career, Singh sportingly took digs on her physicality. But, after getting married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017, the on-screen Lalli got determined to change, and her recent pictures of the transformation are jaw-dropping. Singh even shared the good news of her pregnancy yesterday, and people are going gaga over it. (Image source: Bharti Singh Instagram)
7. Sidharth Bhardwaj
The popular VJ, reality show 'Splitsvilla' winner and 'Bigg Boss 5' contestant has also worked strongly on his physicality, and the result, his pictures on social media proves his hard work. (Image source: Sidharth Bhardwaj Instagram)
8. Mouni Roy
Mouni has come a long way. Although she has managed to make a mark for herself in films, her television stint with 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Devon Ke Dev Mahadev,' and her look from these series is unforgettable. (Image source: File Photo)
9. Munmum Dutta
Let's end the list with Jethalal and people's favourite Babita Ji aka Munmun Dutta. The 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress never fails to charm the screen, and she has maintained her charisma. However, in the image (on the right) Munmum was slightly out-of-shape but look at her now. She looks stunning, isn't she? (Image source: Munmun Dutta Instagram)