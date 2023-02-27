Search icon
Munmun Dutta, Palak Sindhwani, Sunayana Fozdar attend Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi's wedding reception

Sachin Shroff and Chandini Kothi's wedding reception was an intimate ceremony, but it was attended by a few of Shroff's friends and co-stars.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 27, 2023, 08:33 AM IST

On February 25, actor Sachin Shroff tied the knot with Chandni Kothi in an intimate ceremony. Among the few attendees, Sachin's co-stars from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah attended the wedding reception. Let's take a look at the photos from the ceremony. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)

1. The new duo Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi

The new duo Sachin Shroff-Chandni Kothi
1/5

Let's take a glimpse at the new duo of telly town, Sachin Shroff and Chandini Kothi. Prior to the wedding, Sachin and his family maintained some secrecy about Chandni’s identity and not revealed anything about her, including her name. But at the reception, Sachin introduced Chandni to the media and the fans. Chandni is an event organiser and interior designer.

2. Sachin-Chandini with on-screen Sonu Bhide

Sachin-Chandini with on-screen Sonu Bhide
2/5

Here are the newlyweds posing with Sonu Bhide aka Palak Sindhwani. 

3. The newlyweds with Munmun Dutta

The newlyweds with Munmun Dutta
3/5

Sachin Shroff and Chandini Kothi were happily posing with TMKOC's Babita aka Munmum Dutta. The actress even congratulated the duo on her Instagram. 

4. Sachin Shroff with Simple Kaul

Sachin Shroff with Simple Kaul
4/5

Actress Simple Kaul, who has been seen in Shararat, and even in a special episode of TMKOC attended the wedding reception of Sachin Shroff-Chandini Kothi. 

5. The grand photo from Sachin Shroff-Chandini Kothi's wedding reception

The grand photo from Sachin Shroff-Chandini Kothi's wedding reception
5/5

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's new Anjali Mehta aka Sunayana Fozdar also attended the wedding reception. 

