From Munmun Dutta's casteist slur to Shweta Tiwari's 'bra-size comment': Biggest controversies of TV stars

From Munmun Dutta, Shweta Tiwari, Pearl V Puri to Karan Mehra, here's a look at all the TV stars who have been mired in controversy of late.

TV star Munmum Dutta, popularly known as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji, on Monday appeared at Hisar police station for interrogation. While there was news that the actress had been arrested, Munmun recently opened up ab out the reports and told

Bollywood Bubble that it was not an arrest but a normal ‘regular interrogation.’ Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Munmun stated that she was interrogated for about two and half hours and all the details were noted by the police officials. She also mentioned that the officials were polite and well-behaved. She said, "have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so."

For the unversed, in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, "I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bh***i." As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending. While Munmun had later issued an apology for her casteist remarks, complaints were filed against her in Hisar, and in other states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

While interrogation and investigation in the case are still on, here's a look at all the TV stars who have been mired in controversy of late.