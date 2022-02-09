From Munmun Dutta's casteist slur to Shweta Tiwari's 'bra-size comment': Biggest controversies of TV stars

From Munmun Dutta, Shweta Tiwari, Pearl V Puri to Karan Mehra, here's a look at all the TV stars who have been mired in controversy of late.
TV star Munmum Dutta, popularly known as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Babita ji, on Monday appeared at Hisar police station for interrogation. While there was news that the actress had been arrested, Munmun recently opened up ab out the reports and told
Bollywood Bubble that it was not an arrest but a normal ‘regular interrogation.’ Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Munmun stated that she was interrogated for about two and half hours and all the details were noted by the police officials. She also mentioned that the officials were polite and well-behaved. She said, "have been cooperating with the police and will continue to do so."
For the unversed, in 2021, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel in which she ended up making a controversial comment which directly targeted the scheduled cast community. In the video, she said, "I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bh***i." As soon as this video was uploaded, #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending. While Munmun had later issued an apology for her casteist remarks, complaints were filed against her in Hisar, and in other states including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.
While interrogation and investigation in the case are still on, here's a look at all the TV stars who have been mired in controversy of late.
1. Munmun Dutta
In 2021, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji made headlines after she used a casteist slur in one of her social media videos. While Munmun trimmed the video soon after being called out by netizens, however, that did not stop Dalit rights activist Rajat Kalsan from filing an FIR against the star. Munmun was consequently booked under section 3(1) (u) of the SC-ST POA act. She was recently even interrogated in the matter.
2. Shweta Tiwari
An FIR was recently filed against actress Shweta Tiwari in Bhopal for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through her remark on God. The case was registered against Tiwari in the wake of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra's directions to the city police to investigate her remark and submit a report. 'Mere bra ka size to bhagwan naap raha hai,' these controversial words were uttered by Shweta during the promotion of her web series "Show Stopper". The actress had later issued an apology.
3. Yuvika Chaudhary
In 2021, TV star Yuvika Chaudhary was found guilty using a casteist slur in a video shared by her on social media. In a vlog posted by her, the actor had used a term by saying 'she looks like them' which did not go well with people on the Internet. Soon after 'Arrest Yuvika Choudhary' started trending on Twitter and people slammed the actor left right and centre. However, Yuvika took to her Instagram story and issued an apology stating she didn't know the meaning of the word. While apologising, Yuvika stated, "Hi guys, I didn't know the meaning of that word that I used in my last vlog. I didn't mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone. I apologise to each and everyone, I hope you understand. Love you all." Her apology also didn't go well with the netizens and they still demanded her arrest. One of the users tweeted, "We don't want your apology. Yuvika Chaudhary, you have committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which you must be and will be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary." Later, even Yuvika's husband and TV star Prince Narula took to his Instagram and issued an apology citing he was part of the vlog and equally guilty as his wife.
4. Jaan Kumar Sanu
Singer and former 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu had found himself in the middle of a controversy over his remarks about Marathi. In an episode of the controversial reality show, Jaan had locked horns with Nikki Tamboli. Angered by her constantly speaking in Marathi, Jaan had asked Nikki to speak in Hindi since he did not understand the language. This did not down well with the people of Maharashtra. Viacom 18 had to tender an apology to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for airing the episode of Bigg Boss on its TV channel Colors TV after Jaan made derogatory remarks on the Marathi language. Jaan too issued an apology on the show.
5. Pearl V Puri
TV actor Pearl V Puri was on June 4 arrested by the Waliv Police for allegedly raping a minor in 2019. A case against the actor has been registered under the POCSO Act and he was sent to 14-days of judicial custody. Currently, he is out on bail.
6. Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal
On June 1, 2021, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' fame actor Karan Mehra was arrested by Mumbai Police after he allegedly had a fight with his actor wife Nisha Rawal. A case was registered against Mehra at Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai. Meanwhile, police also recorded the statement of the actor. According to Mumbai Police, there was tension between the couple for a long time over some disputes, but Sunday evening their brawl turned serious. The actor allegedly abused and pushed his wife causing hurt. The police registered a case under sections 336, 337, 332, 504, 506 of the IPC on the basis of the statement of the actor's wife and further investigation is underway. Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. After Karan was released on anticipatory bail, both Nisha and Karan had hurled several allegations against each other in the media. Currently, they are estranged.
7. Bharti Singh
Comedienne Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were sent into 14 days of judicial custody after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested their house and office and found drugs. Both were later released on bail after spending a few days in jail.