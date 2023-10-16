Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

4/16

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are the most controversial duo of this season. Their relationship began on the sets of Udaariyaan and endured for a while before they separated.

On the premiere night, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had their first public altercation, with Isha accusing Abhishek of 'physically assaulting' her. Salman Khan had to step in to mediate, while Abhishek refuted her allegations.