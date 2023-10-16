Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

Ankita Lokhande, Vikki Jain, Munawar Faruqui , UK07 Rider, others have entered the show.
Salman Khan is back with another season of Bigg Boss, the show premiered on Sunday night. From Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vikki Jain to comedian Munawar Faruqui and former journalist Jigna Vora, here's all you need to know about this season and its participants.
Take a look:
1. Ankita Lokhande
Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, businessman Vikki Jain, are set to reveal their unfiltered selves on the show.
2. Vicky Jain
Regarded as one of the industry's ideal couples, they are anticipated to share insights into their relationship and past experiences. Their marriage took place in 2021, and since Ankita's separation from the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and her subsequent relationship with Vikki, they have had to contend with online critics.
3. Abhishek Kumar
Abhishek Kumar, known for his role in Udaariyaan, is also part of the show. However, he made controversial headlines after Isha Malviya accused him of physical violence.
4. Isha Malviya
Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are the most controversial duo of this season. Their relationship began on the sets of Udaariyaan and endured for a while before they separated.
On the premiere night, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya had their first public altercation, with Isha accusing Abhishek of 'physically assaulting' her. Salman Khan had to step in to mediate, while Abhishek refuted her allegations.
5. Rinku Dhawan
Rinku Dhawan made her entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house, leaving the audience astonished. She is most recognized for her role in the TV series Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii After her stint on the show alongside Sakshi Tanwar, she tied the knot with Kiran Karmarkar, who portrayed her on-screen brother in the same series.
However, Rinku and Kiran parted ways in 2017, and since then, Rinku has been raising her son as a single mother. She was last seen on television in the show titled Titli.
6. Arun Mashettey
YouTube gamer Arun Mahshettey has also made his way into the Bigg Boss 17 house. With an impressive following of over 602k followers on Instagram, Arun is among the well-known content creators hailing from Hyderabad.
7. Sunny Arya
Sunny Arya, popularly known as Tehelka Bhai, originates from New Delhi. This renowned comedian has made a name for himself through his humorous content featured on his YouTube channel, Tehelka Prank. He made his foray into the industry in 2019, and his popularity skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beyond his comedy, Sunny Arya is frequently spotted extending a helping hand to underprivileged individuals.
8. Khanzaadi
Firoza Khan, better known as Khanzaadi, is a versatile artist hailing from Assam. She is not only a rapper but also a singer and songwriter. Her Instagram bio describes her as a 'wild heart and gypsy soul,' indicating her free-spirited and adventurous nature. Firoza Khan previously participated in MTV Hustle 2.0, showcasing her talent and passion for music.
9. Soniya Bansal
Actor and model Soniya Bansal has joined the ranks of contestants in the new season of Bigg Boss. She made her Bollywood debut in the film Game 100 Crore Ka, where she shared the screen with Rahul Roy and Shakti Kapoor. Although she is still in the process of making a significant impact in the film industry, Soniya has already been featured in numerous music videos for renowned platforms like Zee, T-Series, Venus, and others. Additionally, she has acted in various films, including Telugu productions such as Dubki, Naughty Gang, Shoorveer, Dheera, and Yes Boss.
10. Jigna Vora
Jigna Vora, known for her role in Hansal Mehta's Scoop, has become a part of the show as a former journalist. She is the author of the book Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison, which served as the basis for the popular Netflix series featuring Karishma Tanna. The former reporter shared her challenging experiences during her time in prison and expressed, "I was reborn after those nine months in jail."
11. Sana Raees Khan
Criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan is said to have joined the show as a replacement for former Miss India and actor Manasvi Mamgai, who withdrew. Sana is renowned for her legal work in the high-profile alleged drug case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan.
She represented Aryan Khan's friend, Avin Sahu, who was the first accused to secure bail in the case. Additionally, Sana was the legal counsel for Indrani Mukerjea in the notorious Sheena Bora murder case, adding to her significant legal accomplishments.
12. Munawar Faruqui
Munawar Faruqui, Lock Upp season 1 winner, has now joined the Bigg Boss house. He is widely regarded as one of the most formidable contestants this season.
Munawar, the comedian, expressed, "There's pressure not to disappoint my fans. When you are new, you might be forgiven for your mistakes, but if you've already achieved something and won, you won't be excused for any errors. I'm eager to see how my journey on the show unfolds."
13. Navid Sole
Navid Sole, the international contestant of this season, is often referred to as the 'sassy' pharmacist. Hailing from the UK, he claims to have 'Italian and Persian origin.'
14. Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma
The couple, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, are set to bring a touch of romance to the Bigg Boss house. Aishwarya, the second runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, was apparently offered a spot on Bigg Boss first. She is joined by her husband, Neil.
As they enter together, the house will put their love to the test. Salman Khan introduced Neil as 'patnivrata' (devoted to his wife), highlighting their strong marital bond.
15. Mannara Chopra
Mannara Chopra, also known as Barbie Handa, is the inaugural confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 17. She has familial ties with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra as their cousin. Mannara embarked on her acting journey with the film Zid and garnered attention when she was allegedly forcibly kissed by the director of Thiragabadara Saami in a public incident. Her entry into the show was a remarkable one, as she danced with Salman Khan to the hit song Lal Dupatta, a track originally featuring her cousin Priyanka Chopra.
16. UKO7 Rider
Anurag Dobhal is moto vlogger from Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand. The social media star, who started a channel called The UK07 Rider, has slowly become popular with this moniker. He started his YouTube channel in January 2018 and by October 2023, has amassed over 2 million subscribers on the platform. He also has over half a million Instagram followers, testament to his popularity. On social media, Anurag is known for his entertaining and thrilling ride videos and expertise on motoring.